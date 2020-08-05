BrownsDigest
Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

BrandonLittle

Back in free agency the Cleveland Browns went out and got themselves the best tight end on the market in Austin Hooper. Recently, Hooper opened up about why he came to Cleveland and more.

Hooper met with Browns media and stated that Baker Mayfield was a big reason of why he signed with the team.

“At the end of the day, that’s how it works, to be honest with you. You want to get a feel for the person you’re going to work with. I told him that I like to work, do stuff in the offseason. He was ready, more than willing.‘'

So, shortly after signing with Cleveland, Mayfield and Hooper got to work. Hooper went to Austin, Texas and got in some offseason work with his new quarterback.

Chemistry is huge in today’s game and in any sport, so this was definitely an early sign that was good for the Browns. Hooper said that the two have already gotten a couple hundred reps together, that should play huge with less reps this offseason and camp.

“He’s got a strong arm and a really competitive fire. Those are the two deals that really made me want to sign here. I wanted to play with a quarterback that has that swag,” said Hooper. Having Baker Mayfield on the team is a big reason that one of the games best tight ends decided to come to Cleveland.

Hooper could have a big role in the Stefanski offense, as well as a nice pay day are the other known reasons. There was once a time when Cleveland had a quarterback problem and it was tough to attract big time free agents, those times no longer exist, as these comments from Hooper put them to sleep for good. 

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

YT2020

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

Baker Mayfield knew he had some work to do in the offseason, according to Andrew Berry he’s executed those plans in thinning out.

BrandonLittle

Four Browns Thoughts

A handful of things have happened over the past two days with the Cleveland Browns, none of which seemed to warrant an entire feature but were worth discussing, so they are all in one spot.

Pete Smith

Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, making him the second guard to do so, leaving the team thin at that position.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Raises Ethical Question: "I Just Feel Like the Season Shouldn't Happen"

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham raised ethical concerns about the NFL playing the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Participates In Three Point Contest With YouTuber And College Basketball Player

Myles Garrett is a superb athlete that could excel in other sports if it wasn’t for football. Garrett recently participated in a three point contest with a couple of high level hoopers.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

It's Up To David Njoku Where He Goes From Here

Attitude will be a major factor in how successful David Njoku will be for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

NFL to Lamar Jackson: Please Shut Up

The timing of Antonio Brown's suspension seems odd, except when you consider Lamar Jackson keeps advocating for his team to sign the troubled receiver.

Pete Smith

56bill

Browns Release Four, Down to 80 Players

The Cleveland Browns got their roster down to 80, releasing four players on Friday as they attempt to get geared up for training camp.

Pete Smith

HiramB