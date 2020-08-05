Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

Back in free agency the Cleveland Browns went out and got themselves the best tight end on the market in Austin Hooper. Recently, Hooper opened up about why he came to Cleveland and more.

Hooper met with Browns media and stated that Baker Mayfield was a big reason of why he signed with the team.

“At the end of the day, that’s how it works, to be honest with you. You want to get a feel for the person you’re going to work with. I told him that I like to work, do stuff in the offseason. He was ready, more than willing.‘'

So, shortly after signing with Cleveland, Mayfield and Hooper got to work. Hooper went to Austin, Texas and got in some offseason work with his new quarterback.

“I was staying at Baker’s house for like 2-3 weeks,’' Hooper stated. “We had a good time when we were practicing and when we weren’t practicing. I definitely think that was the initial spark that really helped our chemistry.‘'

Chemistry is huge in today’s game and in any sport, so this was definitely an early sign that was good for the Browns. Hooper said that the two have already gotten a couple hundred reps together, that should play huge with less reps this offseason and camp.

“He’s got a strong arm and a really competitive fire. Those are the two deals that really made me want to sign here. I wanted to play with a quarterback that has that swag,” said Hooper. Having Baker Mayfield on the team is a big reason that one of the games best tight ends decided to come to Cleveland.

Hooper could have a big role in the Stefanski offense, as well as a nice pay day are the other known reasons. There was once a time when Cleveland had a quarterback problem and it was tough to attract big time free agents, those times no longer exist, as these comments from Hooper put them to sleep for good.