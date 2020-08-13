BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Austin Hooper No Longer Highest Paid Tight End in NFL

Pete Smith

Almost nothing is as fleeting as being the top paid player at a position in the NFL. Austin Hooper signed what was the highest contract for the tight end position with the Cleveland Browns, knowing full well that George Kittle would reset the market. His reign at the top was longer than Myles Garrett's, which was around 20 minutes.

The reported deal between Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers is monumental as the talented tight end is being paid more like a wide receiver, reportedly getting five years, $75 million. Hooper's deal is worth $42 million over four years. That's a 30 percent difference on yearly basis along with an extra year.

Kittle is set to earn $2.2 million in 2020 before the new deal is actually set to start in 2021. Jarvis Landry's agent should take a victory lap. Landry's deal, which was signed in 2018, is worth $75.5 million over five years.

This also helps to showcase how underpaid tight ends are. Even a game changing contract with arguably the best in the league still doesn't match the top receivers in the league or Landry.

This highlights the value of signing tight ends like Austin Hooper, even though he was signing as the highest paid contract in the league at the time. He's making far less than either Odell Beckham and Landry, despite the fact that so many of the best offenses in the league have a great tight end, many of which are contenders for the Super Bowl.

This also highlights the fact that if David Njoku is great, the Browns can easily afford to extend him and keep Hooper. Kittle's deal is likely an anomaly. Tight ends should get paid more, but as long as they don't, it's in a team's best interest to keep investing in that position. They are incredibly difficult to account for and defend, working well under the salary cap.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ronald Leary A Good Option In Limited Market

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to look for guard help in the wake of losing three to concerns over COVID-19. Free agent Ronald Leary visited the Browns on Wednesday, could represent a good option to shore up their depth.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb a Potential 1st Round Fantasy Bust?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was one of the best backs in the NFL last year, but does his lack of catches and the presence of Kareem Hunt potentially cap his fantasy value this year, making him not worth a first round pick?

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Tribe Pitchers Provide Insight Into Team Dynamic Over COVID-19, Potential Impact On Browns

The actions of Cleveland Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are providing an example of the potential impact of failing to follow protocols for the Cleveland Browns, who are conditioning this week and watching this play out in their backyard.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Denzel Ward Has High Hopes For Greedy Williams and Himself, Working On New Technique With Joe Woods

Denzel Ward is a building block for a Cleveland Browns secondary that is a bit unproven. Ward hopes Greedy Williams and himself can be a nice tandem.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Akron Native G Jovahn Fair, Waive CB Jameson Houston

Continuing to try to fill the void left by three guards opting out this season, the Cleveland Browns signed their second guard in two days in Jovahn Fair, waiving Jameson Houston in a corresponding move.

Pete Smith

NFL Will Capitalize If College Football Goes Down, Fill Revenue Shortfall

Reportedly, college football is set to be cancelled this week at least in the fall. If that happens, the NFL can make up some of the revenue shortfall they are suffering by expanding into Saturday, allowing them to have more nationally televised games.

Pete Smith

As Browns Seek Help At Guard, Bengals May Be Bolstering Already Strong Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have lost three guards to COVID-19 concerns, trying to find help to help to secure that spot. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, are reportedly adding to the best unit on their team, preparing to sign defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Pete Smith

Sunday Notebook: Jarvis Landry is Back, Browns Take Flyer on M.J. Stewart

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list, which is on schedule in a unique year. They've also taken a flyer on defensive back M.J. Stewart, a 2018 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

In response to losing three players at guard over the last week, the Cleveland Browns have signed Michael Dunn to the roster. They released Nate Wieting, a tight end to make room for Dunn on the roster.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith