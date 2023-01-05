One of the more interesting moves the Cleveland Browns made this year was claiming quarterback Kellen Mond off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns kept three quarterbacks on the active roster the entire season, something they hadn't done either of the past two seasons. Because the Browns have enjoyed good health at the quarterback position, Mond has become a forgotten player this year, but he could be important to the Browns future.

With Jacoby Brissett likely headed elsewhere in free agency and Joshua Dobbs currently the interim starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, the second pick of the third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has a great opportunity to be Watson's backup for the next few seasons. Mond was 6'2.5" and listed 212lbs. He's a great athlete who can make plays with his legs, which makes him similar both in terms of size and style that could make him a good fit behind Watson.

So it was great to hear Zac Jackson of The Athletic ask Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt about Mond, specifically what he has shown since he was acquired.

"Improvement. You know, he really has. Came in, late in the program trying to learn it and catch up, very smart guy. Attention to detail is great and speaks up in the room and asks good questions. We do have these opportunity periods at the end of practice for the young players to go out and compete and he's gotten better through the course of the season through those periods. So, excited to work with him in the future." - Alex Van Pelt

If Mond can be successful, it allows the Browns to run the same offense regardless of who's in the game. Certainly, the playbook may shrink from Watson down to Mond, but he also may have more play calling that specifically looks to take advantage of his ability as a runner.

That's compared to the dramatic shift the offense undertook going from Jacoby Brissett to Watson. A seamless transition would be easier for their teammates and help in terms of play calling. Watson enjoying immaculate health for the entirety of his time with the Browns is the best case scenario, but Mond could offer the Browns a capable backup that costs next to nothing. Mond is under contract for the next two seasons with cap figures of $1,134,856 and $1,372,284 respectively.

For a team that needs to stretch the cap as far as it can go in pursuit of a championship, that made Mond a worthwhile gamble in 2022.