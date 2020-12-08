SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Baker Mayfield Takes Part In Video For Julius Jones With Inspire Change Initiative

Pete Smith

Earlier this year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was part of a group of athletes with connections to the state of Oklahoma that wrote letters to the governor's office on behalf of Julius Jones, a man on death row, convicted of the murder of a 45-year old business man named Paul Howell.

Believing Jones was wrongfully convicted for the crime and taking advantage of the NFL rule that allows players to put causes on the back of their helmets that are important to them, Mayfield has had Julius's name on the back of his helmet all season.

Mayfield has kept up with the case and has now recorded a video in connection to the Inspire Change campaign through the NFL to raise awareness of the case in an attempt to save life of Jones above all else, but with the goal of seeing him go free.

If nothing else, the overwhelming amount of support Jones has received from athletes such as Mayfield might at least cause people to look to see at the facts of the case and decide for themselves. If nothing else, it could at least raise the question of whether the death penalty is an appropriate punishment in this case.

Mayfield not only explains his personal connection to Jones, but uses this to make a small plea for change in general as images relating to Black Lives Matter are shown. He never says the phrase in this video, but it's clear what he's inferring as it relates to racial equality and social justice. Mayfield has posted images of himself wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt and spoken out on this topic in other venues.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Tennessee Titans for week thirteen. Check out this article for live game updates.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Browns1981

Joe Woods Gameplan for Browns Defense Stifles Titans Offense

The Cleveland Browns prolific offense was the biggest takeaway from their performance against the Tennessee Titans, but the gameplan defensive coordinator Joe Woods employed stifled the Titans offense.

Pete Smith

Browns Claim WR Marvin Hall From Waivers

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of wide receiver Marvin Hall from waivers, formerly with the Detroit Lions.

Pete Smith

Gregg Williams, the Hero the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets Needed

In a game where the New York Jets needed saving from themselves, now fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams stepped up and did what was necessary to reach their destiny.

Pete Smith

Mack Wilson Avoids Concussion, Taywan Taylor Out With Neck Injury

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided updates on the injuries to players including linebacker Mack Wilson and wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield, Browns Offense Take Titans Apart

The Cleveland Browns took apart the Tennessee Titans between the dominant performance of Baker Mayfield and a gameplan that had the offense rolling.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

A look at how to watch the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

BrandonLittle

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's General Manager

Reports suggest teams are considering former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey to once again wear that mantle, a mistake they don't want to make.

Pete Smith

by

jmac4444

Titans Suspend 1st Round Offensive Tackle, Browns Promote Ja'Marcus Whatley, Rule Out Tedric Thompson

The Cleveland Browns promoted WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to play against the Tennessee Titans and activated, then ruled out waiver claim S Tedric Thompson. The Titans suspended 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson.

Pete Smith

KhaDarel Hodge Ruled Out Against Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury.

Pete Smith