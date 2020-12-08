Baker Mayfield Takes Part In Video For Julius Jones With Inspire Change Initiative

Earlier this year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was part of a group of athletes with connections to the state of Oklahoma that wrote letters to the governor's office on behalf of Julius Jones, a man on death row, convicted of the murder of a 45-year old business man named Paul Howell.

Believing Jones was wrongfully convicted for the crime and taking advantage of the NFL rule that allows players to put causes on the back of their helmets that are important to them, Mayfield has had Julius's name on the back of his helmet all season.

Mayfield has kept up with the case and has now recorded a video in connection to the Inspire Change campaign through the NFL to raise awareness of the case in an attempt to save life of Jones above all else, but with the goal of seeing him go free.

If nothing else, the overwhelming amount of support Jones has received from athletes such as Mayfield might at least cause people to look to see at the facts of the case and decide for themselves. If nothing else, it could at least raise the question of whether the death penalty is an appropriate punishment in this case.

Mayfield not only explains his personal connection to Jones, but uses this to make a small plea for change in general as images relating to Black Lives Matter are shown. He never says the phrase in this video, but it's clear what he's inferring as it relates to racial equality and social justice. Mayfield has posted images of himself wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt and spoken out on this topic in other venues.