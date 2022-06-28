Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Leaves Door Open to Stay with Browns

Cleveland Browns disgruntled quarterback, Baker Mayfield, left the door open to a fixed relationship between him and the team.

The ship has likely sailed on the reality of Baker Mayfield playing another down for the Cleveland Browns. But Mayfield left the door open to a slight possibility of it happening. Mayfield said that the Browns would have to reach out and start the process. The current Browns quarterback is hosting a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma today.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.

The Browns knew trading for Deshaun Watson would fracture the relationship with Mayfield, it was a risk that they were willing to take. If Watson misses a season due to suspension it is not impossible that the Browns won’t ask Mayfield to play this season out. He is on a fifth-year option that is fully guaranteed, and it will pay him close to $19 million.

Mayfield is a better option than Jacoby Brissett when healthy, that is not much of a debate. Mayfield at his best is a better quarterback than Brissett at his best. But with the fractured relationship, it may be best for the two sides to go their separate ways.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland continues to search for a trade that will work financially, and one that makes sense. That is yet to happen, so Mayfield continues to be a point of discussion.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Informed Deshaun Watson it Was Recommending an Indefinite Suspension

By Brandon Little13 hours ago
Dec 21, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and wide receiver Will Fuller (15) talk against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

First Case Filed Against Houston Texans for Enabling Deshaun Watson’s Alleged Actions

By Brandon LittleJun 27, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Berea. Browns Ota 4
Featured Content

NFL Suspending Watson Full Season Causes Unintended Positives For Browns

By Evan CrowellJun 26, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing to Start Tuesday

By Brandon LittleJun 25, 2022
Cleveland Browns Jimmy Haslam Press Conference Takeaways
Featured Content

Haslam Family Bet More Than Just a Contract on Deshaun Watson

By Evan CrowellJun 23, 2022
Baker Mayfield s Most Demanding Chapter Lies Ahead
News

Seahawks Would be Open to Extending Baker Mayfield

By Brandon LittleJun 22, 2022
Nov 14, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) leaves the field during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Larry Ogunjobi Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers

By Brandon LittleJun 21, 2022
F5F1DA08-10E7-44F9-B649-35094DEE3060
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Last Chance U Star

By Brandon LittleJun 21, 2022