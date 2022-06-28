Baker Mayfield Leaves Door Open to Stay with Browns
The ship has likely sailed on the reality of Baker Mayfield playing another down for the Cleveland Browns. But Mayfield left the door open to a slight possibility of it happening. Mayfield said that the Browns would have to reach out and start the process. The current Browns quarterback is hosting a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma today.
“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.
The Browns knew trading for Deshaun Watson would fracture the relationship with Mayfield, it was a risk that they were willing to take. If Watson misses a season due to suspension it is not impossible that the Browns won’t ask Mayfield to play this season out. He is on a fifth-year option that is fully guaranteed, and it will pay him close to $19 million.
Mayfield is a better option than Jacoby Brissett when healthy, that is not much of a debate. Mayfield at his best is a better quarterback than Brissett at his best. But with the fractured relationship, it may be best for the two sides to go their separate ways.
Cleveland continues to search for a trade that will work financially, and one that makes sense. That is yet to happen, so Mayfield continues to be a point of discussion.
