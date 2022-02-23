Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield pictured without a sling or harness on his recovering shoulder

Baker Mayfield was pictured without a harness, sling or any other device on his shoulder. Could the Browns quarterback be ahead of schedule with his recovery?

Baker Mayfield had shoulder surgery toward mid-to-late January. Mayfield is currently four-to-five weeks out from the surgery on a torn labrum.  Notably, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was seen without a harness or sling on his non-throwing arm/shoulder for the most part. 

Mayfield is currently in Florida and paid a visit to a college preparatory soccer team. Mayfield spoke to the team prior to the team’s state championship appearance.

In the photos you will see mayfield appear without any noticeable stabilizer on his shoulder in two of the photos. He is wearing a sling when everyone gathered for a group photo. 

