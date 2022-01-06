Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield to Have Surgery January 19th, Will be at Bengals Game

It is now known that Baker Mayfield will soon have surgery, also going to attend Bengals game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the injured reserve recently and a surgery date for his torn labrum is now known. Mayfield will have surgery on January 19th in California, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The surgery will be performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti. Mayfield is expected to make a full recovery from the torn labrum for next season and could be back by the time OTAs are around.

Mayfield and the Browns were no longer in the playoff picture, so it made sense to get the surgery and return to play quicker. Case Keenum will get the start in place of the battered Mayfield.

It was made known Saturday that Mayfield would be on the sidelines as long as he was able to be. With the surgery two weeks out you will see Mayfield on the Browns’ sideline against the Bengals.

Mayfield is entering his fifth-year option, so it will be interesting to see how he returns from this injury. Now that Mayfield is getting the surgery sooner, that’s one step in the right direction. Cleveland is not tied to the quarterback pass next season until they strike a new deal.

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
