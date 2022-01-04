Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Baker Mayfield to Take a Look at Health, Decide on Bengals Game

    After a beat-down from the Steelers, the Browns quarterback will weigh sitting out against Bengals.
    Cleveland Browns were handed a late season loss from the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 26-14. In this game Baker Mayfield was sacked nine times and four of those sacks came from T.J. Watt. Mayfield is going to be sore for some time to come. 

     The Defensive Player of The Year favorite bullied rookie tackle James Hudson for four quarters. Mayfield did himself no favors at times by holding onto the ball.

    Mayfield is obviously battling injuries to basically all of his extremities. He is beat up, as many players are by this point in the season. Some more than others. With the Browns playoff chances down the drain, it makes sense to shut down Mayfield.

    “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s best for me and my health,” Mayfield said. “I’m pretty damn beat up right now.”

    Mayfield is going to sit down with those around him and make a decision on the final game of the season. A matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland.

    Playing Case Keenum or Nick Mullens looks like it could be a real possibility. Mayfield could have the surgery on his torn labrum and work on healing and recovery sooner. This will be something to monitor in a game that means nothing other than draft position for Cleveland.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

