Baker Mayfield Should Be Good To Go Against Bengals, Team Rallies Around Him

BrandonLittle

Cleveland was absolutely rattled by the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game they was never really in it besides for the opening kickoff. Offensively, not much happened and there was multiple reasons for that.

Baker Mayfield was sacked four times against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and hit plenty more times. Prior to the Steelers game, Mayfield had not been sacked more than a total of two times in any of the Browns prior five games. Add into that Mayfield was questionable to even play against Pittsburgh, it is not hard to see why he only played three quarters.

With that being said, Kevin Stefanski has said that Mayfield will be a go against the Cincinnati Bengals in week seven, as long as he is healthy. Mayfield probably will be limited much of the week, Stefanski did say he could practice more and be more involved perhaps. Stefanski added that Mayfield was sore, but not as sore as last Monday after the win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Denzel Ward was picked in the first round with Baker Mayfield, just a few picks later. Ward has high belief in his teams quarterback.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he'll bounce back” - Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward

People believe there is pressure on Mayfield to be better, for the team to be better. Tackle Jack Conklin reiterated that point, that the team is still in a good spot.

“We're still 4-2. You can't forget that. I don't see him getting down on himself.” - Cleveland Browns RT Jack Conklin

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has always played with a lot of emotion, and it’s been a good thing for the team the last couple of years. He said about number six that, “I think he's a guy that never lacks confidence”.

The main point though is that Mayfield has been his own biggest critic, after getting beat up in the loss to the Steelers he said that his injury and the his did not affect his performance. Anyone who knows football expects that to not be close to true and it probably is not. That is just the competitor that Mayfield is, he owns it all through the good and the bad.

Mayfield has a locker room that rallies around him after a blowout loss, showing support. That is huge and not something you would have seen just a few years ago. His teammates want him to be great, just as he does. Sunday against the Bengals could be the start to that when he’s just a bit more healthy, either way, Mayfield knows what he must accomplish. One thing he will never lack his being a leader that attracts positivity within the locker room. 

