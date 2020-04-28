BrownsDigest
Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal With OL D.J. Fluker

Pete Smith

After the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the Seattle Seahawks released two of their starting offensive line; guard D.J. Fluker and center Justin Britt. The moves freed up some cap room, which may end up being used to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, who is still available in free agency. The Baltimore Ravens, seeing an opportunity to bolster their offensive line, agreed to a deal with Fluker.

The Ravens guard position became very young in a hurry with the retirement of Marshal Yanda. They drafted a pair of them in the draft this year including Ben Bredeson from Michigan and Tyre Phillips, who played tackle at Mississippi State. They drafted Ben Powers out of Oklahoma last year. Their most veteran player is Bradley Boseman, who is entering his third year. 

Fluker is not going to Baltimore to be Yanda. Yanda finished a Hall of Fame caliber career with the Ravens while is a former first round pick, who is a pretty average guard. He's reliable in the sense that his track record is a long one, so he should be able to play to expectations.

Fluker fits what they do on offense, is incredibly big and strong. If they can win at the line of scrimmage, pushing the opponent back, then Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, both running the ball and utilizing playaction, are incredibly difficult to stop. It then becomes trying to find the ball first and then actually figuring out how to tackle these athletes in space.

Fluker will likely have to compete to win the job and if he loses, it probably speaks highly of what their young players have done in terms of development. Short of that, Fluker represents a decent baseline for one of their guard spots.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have completed the 2020 NFL Draft. Andrew Berry, the youngest general manager in the league at 33-years old, completes the first of what could be many over the course of his career.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama

With the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the first pick for general manager Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle from Alabama. This takes a thorough look at the pick from a number of different angles.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Pick Up Fifth-Year Options For Myles Garrett, David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have picked up fifth-year options for Myles Garrett and David Njoku, the two first round picks remaining for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Draft Picks Announcing Jersey Numbers

The Cleveland Browns draft picks that were selected over the weekend are starting to announce the jersey numbers they are planning to have at this point. Some could change, but it seems like the players announcing them are pretty satisfied at this point.

Pete Smith

Stop Trying To Write Off David Njoku

Multiple times this offseason, Cleveland Browns moves involving tight ends have almost immediately focused on David Njoku and his status with the team. They shouldn't.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 4 2020 NFL Draft Trends

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry completed his first NFL Draft and there were some trends in the picks he made; exploring which of those are real guidelines in their draft process as opposed to coincidence.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Picks In 2021

The Cleveland Browns have made a handful of trades that impact the 2021 NFL Draft, so with the dust settling on the 2020 draft, the question is which picks do the Browns currently control?

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings

The Cleveland Browns have completed the 2020 NFL Draft and now they turn to undrafted free agents. This will be updated for any signings the Browns make.

Pete Smith