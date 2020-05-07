Baltimore Ravens Earl Thomas Says TMZ Report Coming, TMZ Publishes Immediately

A shaken Earl Thomas announced via his instagram that there will be a TMZ story released on Thursday involving he and his wife, Nina, over an alleged domestic violence incident. He said he heard this from his agent. Without getting into specific details over what has or hasn't happened, The Baltimore Ravens safety, seemingly unsure exactly of what he should be doing was a little scattered in the video he sent out. He notes that he's angry the story is getting out, asks for prayers and then seems to admit a mistake of some kind was made. Thomas said this was his attempt to get ahead of the story.

It's unclear if the Baltimore Ravens are aware of the situation or if Thomas went to social media first. They have not had a chance to comment, but will undoubtedly be gathering details as soon as they can to ascertain what has happened with their star safety.

Thomas was a free agent addition to the Ravens last season when the team went 13-3, earning a first round bye in the playoffs before losing to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. He is expected to be a major part of their defense this season.

Thomas said this was his attempt to get ahead of the story, but outside of saying there will be one, he gave very little to go off of, effectively announcing a story that has yet to be released.

UPDATE: In response to the Thomas video, TMZ went ahead and published their story on the incident.

The story is from an April 13th incident where Nina confronted Thomas over his drinking. He then left and allegedly met another woman at an Air BnB. Nina then tracked him using snapchat and with the help of two other woman and a gun, confronted him. Apparently while trying to take the gun from his wife, she struck Thomas with the gun repeatedly. Most of this, Thomas has corroborated.

Per TMZ's reporting:

Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident ... which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl's head "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged."

Thomas was not arrested. TMZ's reporting says court records have Nina under a protective order that she is not to be within 200 yards from Thomas or the mistress after being bonded out of prison. Police arrested her and charged her with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence.