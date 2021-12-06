Baltimore Ravens Lose Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey For Season

Baltimore will be without their top defensive player for the remainder of the season.

Last week the Baltimore Ravens took care of business beating the Cleveland Browns, this week was not quite as good to them. Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a close game that leaves them at 8-4 on the season. Even worse, the team lost their best player on the defense for the season.

Marlon Humphrey will miss the remainder of the season. The star cornerback has a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined for the season according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It is important to note that the Ravens already have Marcus Peters out for the season as well. Ravens may be the team that has been hit the most by injuries.

The Browns will play Baltimore Sunday following the team’s off week, the two teams will matchup in First EnThe AFC North is suddenly wide open whether some want to admit it or not.

With the loss to the Steelers and the loss of a star cornerback it will be interesting to see how the Ravens respond to the Browns next week. It very well could be playoff caliber football during the week 14 matchup.

You never want to see a player go down, but the Browns won’t mind not having to plan for the all-pro kind of player.

