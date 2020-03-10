Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has announced his retirement and the team will have a press conference Wednesday as a sendoff to the legendary offensive lineman. Drafted from Iowa in 2007, Yanda played 13 seasons, 191 games, including 14 playoff games and winning a Super Bowl. Yanda was also named 1st Team All-Pro seven times between Pro Football Focus, the AP, Football Writers Associated and Sporting News.

Yanda played left guard, right guard and right tackle over the course of his career with the Ravens. He was a powerhouse of a blocker that was a huge part of their run blocking scheme as well as being an effective pass protector. Yanda always looked and played bigger than his listed 6'3" 305 pounds.

In addition to the fact he was playing 13 seasons, Yanda had let the Ravens know this was coming so they could plan for life after him. That doesn't it make it any less difficult to replace him, especially since they also have to decide what they are doing at center with Matt Skura scheduled to be a free agent.

The team drafted Ben Powers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, so he's one possibility to step in and play for Yanda. They may be looking to free agency and the draft to insure the interior of their line.

Yanda absolutely deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Alas, Yanda's final game against the Cleveland Browns at home was one where his team was thoroughly dominated 40-25.