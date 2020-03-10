Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

BrownsDigest
Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has announced his retirement and the team will have a press conference Wednesday as a sendoff to the legendary offensive lineman. Drafted from Iowa in 2007, Yanda played 13 seasons, 191 games, including 14 playoff games and winning a Super Bowl. Yanda was also named 1st Team All-Pro seven times between Pro Football Focus, the AP, Football Writers Associated and Sporting News.

Yanda played left guard, right guard and right tackle over the course of his career with the Ravens. He was a powerhouse of a blocker that was a huge part of their run blocking scheme as well as being an effective pass protector. Yanda always looked and played bigger than his listed 6'3" 305 pounds.

In addition to the fact he was playing 13 seasons, Yanda had let the Ravens know this was coming so they could plan for life after him. That doesn't it make it any less difficult to replace him, especially since they also have to decide what they are doing at center with Matt Skura scheduled to be a free agent.

The team drafted Ben Powers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, so he's one possibility to step in and play for Yanda. They may be looking to free agency and the draft to insure the interior of their line.

Yanda absolutely deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Alas, Yanda's final game against the Cleveland Browns at home was one where his team was thoroughly dominated 40-25.

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay offers sprinter's speed in a running back's body that could be great in the NFL if he finishes his development and could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Announce Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance

Monday, the Cleveland Browns formally announced the hiring of Shaun Huls as their director of high performance in an opportunity to be more forward thinking and innovate in their player development.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

As players determine how they are voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement and some players are publicly voicing their opinions on it, the owners have produced a what's to come in the event it doesn't pass through a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

The election for the NFLPA President takes place Tuesday as the organization has to replace Eric Winston after three terms. J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns has been reported as one of the candidates on the ballot.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Not long after the announcement the Washington Redskins were allowing Trent Williams and his representation could seek a trade, multiple teams have expressed interest, including the New York Jets according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

What's Trent Williams Worth To The Browns?

Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by the Washington Redskins and naturally, the Cleveland Browns have come up as possible trade partner. What's Williams worth to the Browns?

Pete Smith