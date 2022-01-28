Bears in Pursuit of Major Piece to Browns Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears are trying to land the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan to be their new OL coach.

Cleveland Browns have been blessed with the presence of Bill Callahan on their coaching staff. Callahan very well could be the single most important assistant on Kevin Stefanski’s staff. According to a report the Browns could be in jeopardy of losing Callahan to the Chicago Bears. Newly hired head coach Matt Eberflus is looking to make a splash hire.

Callahan has a big hand in on the improvement of Wyatt Teller. Teller has gone from a late round pick by the Buffalo Bills into an All-Pro level player under the coaching of Callahan. Highly regarded across the league, it’s no wonder other teams are trying to poach Callahan. Cleveland has built the best offensive line in the league under Callahan.

Eberflus and Callahan worked together in Dallas for two years from 2012 to 2014. Callahan was also born and raised in Chicago. The potential move for Callahan makes sense on those fronts. There is definitely a connection there.

Justin Fields is what the Bears hope to be their franchise quarterback and protecting him should be priority number one. Making this hire would be a huge step in a good direction for them.

Cleveland absolutely wants to hold onto Callahan for as long as they can. It will be interesting to watch as this develops.

