SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Rapoport: Beckham May Have Played Last Game in Cleveland

Pete Smith

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has suggested that Odell Beckham may have played his final game as a member of the Cleveland Browns. While that might prove true, some of his evidence as to why Beckham may not be a member of the Browns after this season feel like a stretch.

Beckham has suffered a torn ACL and has the rehab that comes with it still to come. And as Rapoport points out, simply releasing Beckham is unrealistic given the cap ramifications that would come with it. They would have to keep him on the roster and then trade him next season.

Combined with what could be an issue of fit between Beckham and Baker Mayfield, it may be prudent to move on from Beckham and focus their approach to wide receiver elsewhere, perhaps finding a better fit for Mayfield.

The idea that Beckham has never embraced or fit in with the Browns certainly does not feel true, largely picking up on something that has been floating around since the Browns acquired Beckham from the New York Giants.

Beckham himself has said the first year was a challenge, but that it was mostly due to the ailments he was battling. In his second year, he had shown to be a real asset in the locker room and helping to bring this group together. The relationship between he and Mayfield was a positive one with mutual admiration.

Perhaps Mayfield and Beckham aren't a great fit, but even if that proves to be the case, that has no bearing on their personal relationship or Beckham's as it relates to the team. Maybe Rapoport has concrete evidence for his conclusions, but it feels like unnecessary padding to make the story more tantalizing.

If Beckham is traded next year, it will not be about a lack of buy in from Beckham, but merely a team trying to find the better fit for their offense and the pressure will be on them to make it a good one.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How To Watch: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to view the Sunday NFL matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Drop Ball Against Raiders, 16-6; What Went Wrong

The Cleveland Browns couldn't capitalize on opportunities and were ultimately overpowered by the Las Vegas Raiders in a 16-6 loss.

Pete Smith

Browns vs Raiders: Trent Brown Among Inactives, Ronnie Harrison Will Start

The Cleveland Browns will be without Wyatt Teller and Austin Hooper against the Las Vegas Raiders as expected. The Raiders will be without offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Pete Smith

Browns Claim LB Elijah Lee Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns put in a waiver claim for linebacker Elijah Lee. He has to pass through COVID protocols before he's on the active roster.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Final Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at who may be out for the 1 PM game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

Olivier Vernon Available Makes Plenty Of Sense For Cleveland Browns

Olivier Vernon is available in trade according to Albert Breer, it appears his days could be numbered, which makes sense.

BrandonLittle

by

Matt the Cat

How the Browns Beat the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns host a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense that is one of the more dangerous in the NFL this season. How they pull it off and win the game.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns, Raiders Defenses Both Stink, But Raiders Don't Have Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has a strong case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award despite the fact the Browns don't stop anyone and he look no further then the futility of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pete Smith

by

MattySolo

Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive of the Month

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett earned the title of AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Pete Smith