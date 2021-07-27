Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Large Roster Bonus For Showing Up To Camp Today

Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is entering maybe his most important training camp. He will do so and receive a large chunk of money, a win-win situation.

With veterans reporting today many eyes will be on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. The star receiver is coming off an ACL injury and training camp could be very beneficial for his continued comeback. Beckham has looked great in workout videos up to this point. The speed is there, he is cutting and running routes. Today Beckham becomes a million dollars richer as well.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Beckham will earn a million dollar roster bonus for reporting to training camp today. That is just about as easy as money comes, figuring Beckham would have been there either way.

This training camp could be the most important one of number 13’s tenure in Cleveland. Last year COVID-19 ruined much of the offseason and the offense didn’t get the amount of time they needed to work together. Which could have been a key factor in the offense not hitting stride until Beckham was already out with the torn ACL.

This training camp will be the first full camp for Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski to be able to work with Beckham and the rest of the offense. That is of course barring any positive tests. Cleveland has one to this point with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

In what should be a very good camp for the Browns leading up the season, Beckham has the luxury of becoming a million dollars richer on the first day. Not a bad deal for the wideout who is looking to return to his all-pro status.