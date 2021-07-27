Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Large Roster Bonus For Showing Up To Camp Today

Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is entering maybe his most important training camp. He will do so and receive a large chunk of money, a win-win situation.
Author:
Publish date:

With veterans reporting today many eyes will be on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. The star receiver is coming off an ACL injury and training camp could be very beneficial for his continued comeback. Beckham has looked great in workout videos up to this point. The speed is there, he is cutting and running routes. Today Beckham becomes a million dollars richer as well.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Beckham will earn a million dollar roster bonus for reporting to training camp today. That is just about as easy as money comes, figuring Beckham would have been there either way.

This training camp could be the most important one of number 13’s tenure in Cleveland. Last year COVID-19 ruined much of the offseason and the offense didn’t get the amount of time they needed to work together. Which could have been a key factor in the offense not hitting stride until Beckham was already out with the torn ACL.

This training camp will be the first full camp for Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski to be able to work with Beckham and the rest of the offense. That is of course barring any positive tests. Cleveland has one to this point with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

In what should be a very good camp for the Browns leading up the season, Beckham has the luxury of becoming a million dollars richer on the first day. Not a bad deal for the wideout who is looking to return to his all-pro status. 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
News

Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Large Roster Bonus For Showing Up To Camp Today

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Players Shouldn't Expect Much Sympathy for Positive COVID-19 Tests

5184767A-A06E-4196-9BE9-6AF8AEA934DE
News

Cleveland Browns Players Show Off New Throwback Uniform

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) flexes after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 18
Featured Content

3 Ways Browns can Make the Offense More Dangerous

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 List

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Making The Right Choices When It Comes To Players And Coaches Being Vaccinated

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz To Finish Off Rookie Class

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 12 - Cincinnati Bengals Preview