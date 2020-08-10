BrownsDigest
As Browns Seek Help At Guard, Bengals May Be Bolstering Already Strong Defensive Line

Pete Smith

Free agent defensive tackle defensive tackle Mike Daniels visited the Cincinnati Bengals. Reportedly, he intends to sign, which would fill a hole on the Bengals defensive line, upgrading the strongest position group on the team.

Daniels has been pretty disappointing the last two seasons, so the move isn't without some risk. He's 31 years old as well, but if he can play closer to the form he showed in 2017, it could represent a huge addition.

The Browns week two opponent added D.J. Reader to a front with Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and Sam Hubbard, giving them a strong front four. They need Carl Lawson to stay healthy to provide an effective rotational rusher, but if they sign Daniels, that would give them three strong edge players and three effective defensive tackles.

Although the Bengals are relying on a lot of free agents to come in and succeed on the defensive side of the ball in a unique year, they have cobbled together what could be a strong unit.

Not unlike the Browns, their linebackers are short on experience, but they have a player in Josh Bynes, who has played at a high level the past few seasons. That could go a long way, ensuring they have a reliable player at every level of the defense with their talent invested up front in the defensive line and the secondary.

Every team in the AFC North has a strong defensive line, so it's a scramble to fortify the offensive front. The Browns lost three guards, including Drew Forbes over COVID-19 concerns. They announced the signing of Michael Dunn yesterday to try to provide depth behind Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have the worst offensive line in the division and there may simply not be the means to improve it enough this year to make it able to effectively deal with the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens in Joe Burrow's rookie season.

Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

In response to losing three players at guard over the last week, the Cleveland Browns have signed Michael Dunn to the roster. They released Nate Wieting, a tight end to make room for Dunn on the roster.

Pete Smith

Sunday Notebook: Jarvis Landry is Back, Browns Take Flyer on M.J. Stewart

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list, which is on schedule in a unique year. They've also taken a flyer on defensive back M.J. Stewart, a 2018 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Getting healthy for the season isn’t a bad idea, Cleveland got one step closer to that goal by activating Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among others.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

BrandonLittle

HiramB

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

YT2020

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Shawn Stevenson

shwnstevenson

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

With less time to get reps in this offseason, Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield made it a point to take measures into their own hands.

BrandonLittle