Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation.

Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar show with Hanford Dixon, a Big Play podcast, placed a bet on the Browns for $19,000 with Tipico Sportsbook. It was part of an ad campaign with Ohio legally allowing bet as of January 1st.

Unfortunately, Kosar is considered a team employee in his capacity doing a pregame show. Both players and team personnel are forbidden from engaging in gambling, laying out penalties for doing so. One of the clearest rules the league has, this has been controversial when the league has come down on offenders.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended a season for gambling. New York Jets wide receivers coach who was once a member of the Browns is currently appealing a one-year suspension for gambling even though he fully acknowledges doing it.

Kosar didn't simply gamble and get caught. He was open about it, not hiding it from anyone. Kosar broadcasted the move for all to see. Either he was ignorant of the rule despite his proximity to the league or he simply didn't care. Regardless, he didn't give the league many options and they forced the Browns to fire him.

The Browns organization has been subjected to significant criticism over the decision as Kosar immediately tweeted out the news of his dismissal.

The news is disappointed as it was completely avoidable. Nevertheless, Kosar and the Browns have been in this situation before. Kosar still has his own show and is often pontificating about the Browns. It just won't be for the team for the foreseeable future.