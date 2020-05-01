Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

Bill Barnwell of ESPN picked a player from all 32 teams that is most likely to get moved with the 2020 NFL Draft now completed. For the Cleveland Browns, Barnwell selected cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who is on the last year of his three-year contract with the Browns. Barnwell is likely right in his selection of Mitchell, but the Browns are not forced to move him, so it's entirely their option.

Mitchell is part of a crowded corner group and is set to make $3.666 million this season. The group also includes Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson who was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. They also have Tavierre Thomas, who is listed as a corner, but has only really contributed on special teams, where he's been a valuable player.

Depending on how this new front office and coaching staff choose to handle the roster, especially with the weak in the new collective bargaining agreement where they can bring two practice squad players up to the active roster each game, teams might try to place special teams players there.

The Browns have a ton of salary cap space available, so unless there's a trade they want to make involving Mitchell, nothing forces them to release him. They might like to have a little more cap space, but if he's one of their top four corner options, they might be perfectly content to keep him and let him walk after the season.

The other possibility that could impact Mitchell is the presence of A.J. Green, an undrafted free agent the Browns have agreed to pay $145,000 guaranteed in order to sign. If Green can beat out or just keep it close enough that the Browns feel like they'd like to get a few million more dollars in cap space, they can certainly do that.

The Browns might simply hold onto Mitchell in case of an injury within their team or another to then possibly move him in a player for player type swap or a late round conditional pick. It's entirely their option.