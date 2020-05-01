BrownsDigest
Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

Pete Smith

Bill Barnwell of ESPN picked a player from all 32 teams that is most likely to get moved with the 2020 NFL Draft now completed. For the Cleveland Browns, Barnwell selected cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who is on the last year of his three-year contract with the Browns. Barnwell is likely right in his selection of Mitchell, but the Browns are not forced to move him, so it's entirely their option.

Mitchell is part of a crowded corner group and is set to make $3.666 million this season. The group also includes Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson who was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. They also have Tavierre Thomas, who is listed as a corner, but has only really contributed on special teams, where he's been a valuable player.

Depending on how this new front office and coaching staff choose to handle the roster, especially with the weak in the new collective bargaining agreement where they can bring two practice squad players up to the active roster each game, teams might try to place special teams players there.

The Browns have a ton of salary cap space available, so unless there's a trade they want to make involving Mitchell, nothing forces them to release him. They might like to have a little more cap space, but if he's one of their top four corner options, they might be perfectly content to keep him and let him walk after the season.

The other possibility that could impact Mitchell is the presence of A.J. Green, an undrafted free agent the Browns have agreed to pay $145,000 guaranteed in order to sign. If Green can beat out or just keep it close enough that the Browns feel like they'd like to get a few million more dollars in cap space, they can certainly do that.

The Browns might simply hold onto Mitchell in case of an injury within their team or another to then possibly move him in a player for player type swap or a late round conditional pick. It's entirely their option.

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Harrison Bryant, TE FAU

The Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A jack-of-all trades type, Bryant is an interesting prospect that could be a nice player for the Browns. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins announced he was going back to his college number this season, via his Twitter account. He will wear 82 this season.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive Draft Review: Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, the linebacker out of LSU with the second of their two third round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Phillips has a chance to be a solid starting linebacker in the NFL and there are a number of reasons why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

With the 88th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle out of Missouri. He is a player with the ability to impact the run and pass, could be a really nice player for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons.

Pete Smith

Buffalo Bills Sign Former Cleveland Browns DE Bryan Cox Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year deal, announcing the move via their PR Twitter account. Cox spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Prospect X Identity Revealed And Where He Ended Up, Plus Did I Get It Right?

Last year, the Cleveland Browns drafted prospect X in Drew Forbes from Southeastern Missouri State in the sixth round in the draft. This year, the Browns did not pick prospect X, but who was it, where he went and most importantly, did I get it right?

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns Agree To Re-Sign Hollywood Higgins To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins to a one-year deal.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal With OL D.J. Fluker

The Baltimore Ravens saw an opportunity and signed guard D.J. Fluker after the Seattle Seahawks released him early this week.

Pete Smith