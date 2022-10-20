Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

Wednesday, John Johnson III publicly opened up a discussion on player commitment within the Cleveland Browns organization, suggesting that some were rushing to get out of the building and not put in the extra work necessary to be consistently effective. Thursday, All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio echoed those sentiments, not only confirming it but bringing an added level of credibility. He was joined by wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Bitonio has a great shot at be enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He knows what he's talking about and any player who would dismiss him does so at their own peril. So when he says that players don't understand what it takes to be great, that's a direct shot at the work habits of a young Browns roster.

It's also telling how different the offense is compared to the defense in this regard. The offense hasn't been great in every game, but they have been the far stronger unit. Part of that is the number of numbers who have already proven they know what it takes to be successful in this league. They even added to that group this offseason with players like wide receiver Jacoby Brissett, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett as well as center Ethan Pocic.

Defensively, the Browns have been driven by contributions from young players. They have players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney and the previously mentioned Johnson who have enjoyed success in this league, but they are counting on significant contributions from players in their third season or younger.

The defense often looks like an unprepared unit. While coaching often takes the brunt of the blame and some may be warranted, there are too many basic elements that reek of players not doing their homework. Not having their eyes in the right place, being unable to recognize various concepts, elements that are a product of individual work and study.

The reality is that if players are more concerned with what their NFL careers can do for them outside of the building, they won't be in the building for long. Being so young has its advantages, but this is one of the risks inherent in building that way and something the Browns need to figure out not only for the rest of this season, but also for next year when the team plans to contend for a championship.

Offensively, the Browns have more consistent and entrenched leadership throughout the roster. Amari Cooper with wide receivers, Nick Chubb with running backs, Joel Bitonio in the offensive line room. That doesn't mean they are the only leaders on that side of the ball, but they stand out amongst the field.

Defensively, there are more questions in this regard. The Browns are hoping they are developing leaders. Anthony Walker Jr. was signed to be that force for linebackers and the defense as a whole, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is someone the Browns want to be that guy. Greg Newsome is someone the Browns hope can become a leader.

Given the way this has come out this week, it seems like perhaps the team's leadership council came to the conclusion it was time to put this out in public in an effort to drive change on the heels of an impassioned speech Jacoby Brissett gave after their loss to the New England Patriots.

For now, that lack of investment from players on the defensive side of the ball is producing amateur hour on Sundays. And even if coaching changes may be on the way at some point, there's only so much anyone is going to be able to do with players who aren't putting in the work necessary to be successful.