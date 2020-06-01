Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he puts more pressure on himself than anyone else, so adding any is unnecessary. That didn't stop former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn from trying when he spoke to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The current Fox Sports, CBS HQ Analyst who also cohost of "The Blitz" on Sirius XM told cleveland.com:

"There’s no doubt [he can be top 10]. He’s got the talent, and he’s got the ability around him, and it’s now just being able to put it together in the first year in a system in a division where he’s got to face two of the top 10 and maybe top 5 defenses four times. The division plays a factor too. It’s not like he’s playing in the AFC East now. But there’s no doubt I think he can be that guy." - Brady Quinn

Quinn is extremely confident in Mayfield heading into year three for a number of reasons.

“He’s deadly accurate. I was combing through his throws preparing for the Big 12 championship game vs. TCU and I said on the broadcast, ‘he’s one of the most accurate passers of any level that I’ve ever seen.’ We kept going through game after game after game and a lot of people will say, ‘Well it’s Lincoln Riley’s system’ or ‘It’s the Big 12, they don’t play defense.’ I’m like ‘Dude, he had like four incompletions and even those four incompletions he put it in a spot where his wide receiver got a hand on the ball, but it was away from the defender and maybe should’ve been caught.’ As he gets more comfortable with the protection, with what he’s seeing from the wide receivers he’s throwing to, and all of that, I think he’ll keep building upon that confidence and continue to be one of the more accurate passers in the league.’’

Quinn also addressed what he believes are mitigating circumstances in Mayfield's second year struggles, especially when it came to interceptions. His interception percentage jumped from 2.9 percent his rookie year to 3.9 percent last year.

“He had an offense that introduced some new pieces,’’ he said. “You’re trying to get on the same page with a wide receiver and people tend to think it happens over one offseason. To be elite in the NFL, it takes years of that, being able to understand a guy’s body language and develop that rapport. Could that maybe have been a little bit of it, maybe not seeing Odell play quite as well? Was it a potential of him not being 100%? I do think those things play a bit of a role.’’

He also noted issues with the offensive line that the Browns hope to have corrected with investment in Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills this past offseason to play their tackle positions, replacing Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard. Hubbard figures to be the swing tackle this season.

“When your offensive line isn’t protecting as well and when your defense is putting you in some tough spots, you have to press. You have to take chances, because otherwise, what do you want him to do? Check it down and let the game end? How many of those interceptions came when they needed him to make a play but it ends up being intercepted. You don’t see the best teams in the NFL put their quarterbacks in that situation that often.’’

With Quinn's belief in Mayfield, his proclamation about the playoffs wasn't a huge leap. "Playoffs this year baby." He said. "Take that to the bank!”

With an additional playoff slot and the talent the Browns have, the possibility is certainly there for them. It comes down to how quickly they can acclimate, learning new offensive and defensive systems in a unique environment where on-field practice time has already been impacted.

Quinn is high on Mayfield, but he also believes in what the Browns are doing to help him with coaching, including the addition of Bill Callahan coaching the offensive line.

“If you look at Stefanski’s system and a lot of the outside zone running scheme, a lot of the play action and the boots and the things off of that, they create a lot of space for you to be able to make some — I don’t want to say easy throws — but easier throws, downfield in some bigger windows. So Odell [Beckham Jr.] and Jarvis [Landry] when he’s healthy and everyone else, whether it’s Rashard Higgins, or David Njoku, all of those guys are going to be beneficiaries of this system and of the way they run the football and utilize Nick Chubb. I’m really looking for the entire offense — not just Baker — to really kind of take that next step.’’

Continuing to talk about the benefits of the scheme, he related it back to Mike Shanahan and what Kyle Shanahan has been doing with the San Francisco 49ers.

“That scheme from [Vikings offensive coordinator] Gary Kubiak descends from [Mike] Shanahan too and basically when you look at what San Francisco does, everything they do mirrors something else,’’ he said. “If they’ve got a run in from a certain personnel and a certain formation, they’ve got a pass off of that, or a boot off of that or a screen off of that. They have a variety of concepts that they can use from any personnel group, from any formation, and they’re going to throw the whole thing at you.’’

Quinn acknowledged his prediction for last year was a little hasty.