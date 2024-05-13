Browns 2024 Home Opener Revealed
Just a couple days before the NFL releases the 2024 schedule in its entirety, the Browns gave fans a taste of what's to come by revealing their Week 1 opponent.
Cleveland will officially welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town on Sunday, Sept. 8 to kickoff the 2024 season. The game will have a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by FOX.
Fresh off their second postseason run in four seasons, the Browns earned a prime broadcast window with the late afternoon kickoff against, nonetheless, one of the biggest brands in the game in Dallas. With FOX on the call, the inter-conference matchup is slated to be the first game that will feature Tom Brady in the booth as the color analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
The Browns actually lead the all-time series with the Cowboys with an 18-14 record dating back to their first meeting in 1960. Since the team was restored in 1999 though, the series has heavily favored Dallas, who is 4-1 against the Browns during that span.
Cleveland, however, won the last meeting between the two foes back in October of 2020, 49-38. That game featured a trick pass between Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. The later, former Brown also took a 50-yard reverse touchdown in the win, as Baker Mayfield completed 19-of-30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Since 1999, the Browns have struggled in their season openers, posting a dismal 3-21-1 record. However, they have won each of their last two season openers against the Panthers in 2022 and the Bengals this past season.
With the Browns now officially at home for Week 1, and Cleveland Browns Stadium set to host a Billy Joel, Rod Stewart concert the following weekend, it's likely they'll be on the road for Week 2. The Browns entire 2024 schedule is expected to be released with the other 31 teams on Wednesday.