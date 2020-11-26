Chris Hubbard Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

As the Cleveland Browns have another positive test yet to be identified, they are activating the first player to test positive during the season in offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. He will be able to play Sunday when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hubbard had been playing right guard while Wyatt Teller was dealing with a strained calf and when he was set to return, Hubbard was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The timing worked out for the starting lineup, but put stress on the team's depth.

With Hubbard back, the Browns should be at full strength. They don't want to have to rely on Hubbard to fill in for an injury at either tackle or guard spot, but it's a relief he's there. He played reasonably well in Teller's absence.

Hubbard is the only player the Browns will get back this week as head coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich out for the Jaguars game. The Browns hope to get them back for the game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and another is expected to be placed on it Thursday.

For now, as the Browns are dealing with COVID-19 as teams across the league are, they are starting to get players back from it. Most importantly, Hubbard is apparently healthy enough to return to the action, which hopefully means he did not suffer any complications that could impact his life on the field or off of it.