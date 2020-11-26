SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Chris Hubbard Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pete Smith

As the Cleveland Browns have another positive test yet to be identified, they are activating the first player to test positive during the season in offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. He will be able to play Sunday when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hubbard had been playing right guard while Wyatt Teller was dealing with a strained calf and when he was set to return, Hubbard was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The timing worked out for the starting lineup, but put stress on the team's depth.

With Hubbard back, the Browns should be at full strength. They don't want to have to rely on Hubbard to fill in for an injury at either tackle or guard spot, but it's a relief he's there. He played reasonably well in Teller's absence.

Hubbard is the only player the Browns will get back this week as head coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich out for the Jaguars game. The Browns hope to get them back for the game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and another is expected to be placed on it Thursday.

For now, as the Browns are dealing with COVID-19 as teams across the league are, they are starting to get players back from it. Most importantly, Hubbard is apparently healthy enough to return to the action, which hopefully means he did not suffer any complications that could impact his life on the field or off of it.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

A few things to be thankful for this thanksgiving when it comes to the Cleveland Browns and their 2020 season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Practice Down 8 Players Out of Caution, 2 For Illness, 4 With Injuries on Wednesday

As the Cleveland Browns try to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were down a total of 14 eligible players between injury, illness and precaution with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars have a laundry list of injuries they are dealing with as well.

Pete Smith

by

johnbachtell

Browns Place Sione Takitaki on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday, which could rule him out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and perhaps the Tennessee Titans.

Pete Smith

Olivier Vernon AFC Defensive Player Of The Week, Browns Made Correct Move

Olivier Vernon had a great game against the Philadelphia Eagles landing him the AFC Defensive player of the week.

BrandonLittle

Options For Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future

Amid discussion about how the Cleveland Browns should approach Nick Chubb for a potential contract extension, there are multiple approaches the team can take and they have larger ramifications than simply keeping Chubb or not.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Dealing With Injuries, COVID-19 Issues Amid Thanksgiving Holiday

The Cleveland Browns are juggling some injury and COVID-19 related issues as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided some details in his press availability.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Will Go With Mike Glennon Against Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are opting to go with Mike Glennon as their quarterback against the Cleveland Browns over rookie Jake Luton.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Have Some Business To Take Care Of For A Wildcard Bid

The Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and everything they want to accomplish this season remains ahead of them, though it could get tricky.

BrandonLittle

by

Wingfoot

Browns Place Joe Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith