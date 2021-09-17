September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Browns Activate LB Elijah Lee From Practice Squad

The Browns are bringing up a linebacker after the Anthony Walker to IR move.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have made a corresponding move to placing linebacker Anthony Walker on the injured reserve. Browns have brought up linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad. Lee has played special teams mostly to this point in his career.

Lee is a player that worked at the middle linebacker position in the preseason. It came as a surprise to some that he did not make the initial 53-man roster, many thought he had deserved it. Lee has played in 51 games, including two stints with the Browns. Most of his time was spent in San Francisco.

Malcom Smith may get the start on Sunday, but Lee will see the field. Smith is a veteran that knows this defense and can step up to the task. Lee will be there to take some snaps as well, expect to see the linebacker on special teams and defense. Cleveland could look to get creative with their linebacker usage.

The blow of losing Walker was really felt since Jacob Phillips is already on the injured reserve himself. Luckily, Cleveland should only have to deal with this for three weeks - all Walker should miss. The Browns get the task of the Houston Texans first, a team that Cleveland should handle even if they are not at full power. This is a great chance for Lee to make an impact and stick on the roster.

Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
News

Browns Activate LB Elijah Lee From Practice Squad

Dec 2, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Hubbard Pronounced Out, Jedrick Wills Questionable for Texans

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, jokes around with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as they jog off the field during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp30 3
News

Browns Place LB Anthony Walker on IR with Hamstring Injury

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield (77) blocks against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson Excel in Week 1

A3800F0F-136F-4BC2-B7C0-5C26DB4DCF32
Featured Content

Browns’ Baker Mayfield Showed In Week One He Can Be Best Quarterback From 2018 Draft Class

USATSI_13736975_168388069_lowres
News

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley Might Miss Some Time Per Report

greg newsome ii
Featured Content

Three Browns Players to Watch Against Texans

Aug 31, 2020; Washington, DC, United States; Washington Football Team linebacker Reuben Foster (56) participates in drills during a practice at Fedex Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Work Out LB Reuben Foster Friday per Report