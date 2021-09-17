Browns Activate LB Elijah Lee From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have made a corresponding move to placing linebacker Anthony Walker on the injured reserve. Browns have brought up linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad. Lee has played special teams mostly to this point in his career.

Lee is a player that worked at the middle linebacker position in the preseason. It came as a surprise to some that he did not make the initial 53-man roster, many thought he had deserved it. Lee has played in 51 games, including two stints with the Browns. Most of his time was spent in San Francisco.

Malcom Smith may get the start on Sunday, but Lee will see the field. Smith is a veteran that knows this defense and can step up to the task. Lee will be there to take some snaps as well, expect to see the linebacker on special teams and defense. Cleveland could look to get creative with their linebacker usage.

The blow of losing Walker was really felt since Jacob Phillips is already on the injured reserve himself. Luckily, Cleveland should only have to deal with this for three weeks - all Walker should miss. The Browns get the task of the Houston Texans first, a team that Cleveland should handle even if they are not at full power. This is a great chance for Lee to make an impact and stick on the roster.