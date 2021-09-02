Browns Sign CB Tim Harris, G David Moore to Practice Squad

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced two signings to the practice squad in corner Tim Harris and guard David Moore.

Harris has intriguing physical traits for a defensive back. He's 6'1 3/4" and measured in at 197 pounds at Virginia's Pro Day where he tested quite well athletically. His shuttle time was not great at 4.36, but from his straight line speed to explosion to his hips, he displayed everything a team could want from a purely physical standpoint.

Harris was with the Buffalo Bills before they released him on cut down day. He had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

David Moore was an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State University that signed with the Carolina Panthers. They decided to waive him and the New York Jets claimed him on August 9th, but let him go when they got their roster down to 53.

Moore is relatively short at 6'1 5/8", but he's huge at a listed 320 pounds. He tested at his Pro Day at 330. Moore does have long arms for his size at 34 1/8" which could work to mitigate some of the issues he could face for being shorter.

His explosion numbers even at 330 pounds were pretty impressive with a 5.19 40 and 8'9" broad jump. His agility nor his vertical were anything to write home about.

Moore gets an opportunity to work with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, which might have been a major selling point. He joins center Javon Patterson on the practice squad along the offensive line.

The Browns have currently filled 13 of their possible 16 practice squad spots.

