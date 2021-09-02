September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Browns Sign CB Tim Harris, G David Moore to Practice Squad

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced two signings to the practice squad in corner Tim Harris and guard David Moore.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns announced two more signings to their practice squad in corner Tim Harris and offensive guard David Moore, bringing their total up to 13 of a possible 16 spots.

Harris has intriguing physical traits for a defensive back. He's 6'1 3/4" and measured in at 197 pounds at Virginia's Pro Day where he tested quite well athletically. His shuttle time was not great at 4.36, but from his straight line speed to explosion to his hips, he displayed everything a team could want from a purely physical standpoint.

Harris was with the Buffalo Bills before they released him on cut down day. He had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

David Moore was an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State University that signed with the Carolina Panthers. They decided to waive him and the New York Jets claimed him on August 9th, but let him go when they got their roster down to 53.

Moore is relatively short at 6'1 5/8", but he's huge at a listed 320 pounds. He tested at his Pro Day at 330. Moore does have long arms for his size at 34 1/8" which could work to mitigate some of the issues he could face for being shorter.

His explosion numbers even at 330 pounds were pretty impressive with a 5.19 40 and 8'9" broad jump. His agility nor his vertical were anything to write home about.

Moore gets an opportunity to work with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, which might have been a major selling point. He joins center Javon Patterson on the practice squad along the offensive line.

The Browns have currently filled 13 of their possible 16 practice squad spots.

READ MORE: Browns Practice Squad Signing Tracker

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Welcome Back Players to Practice, Try Out Four Kickers

Jul 28, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tim Harris (35) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign CB Tim Harris, G David Moore to Practice Squad

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) celebrates an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Practice Squad Largely Goes According to Plan But Comes with Risk

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) recovers a Cincinnati Bengals fumble on the 1-yard line during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Sign DE Joe Jackson, Place LB Jacob Phillips On Injured Reserve

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - The Initial 2021 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns strong safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) runs up the field after an interception during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 22
News

Jets Sign Sheldrick Redwine

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cameron Brown (47) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Reported Practice Squad Signings Tracker

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers