Browns Sign WR Ryan Switzer to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Ryan Switzer to the team's practice squad, putting them back to 16. Switzer is more known for his kick and punt returning, which is likely fueling the interest of the Browns.

With wide receiver Jojo Natson out for the rest of the year, the Browns needed to find a replacement for that position.

The Browns signed running back Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster, who does have some experience returning kicks, but hasn't been particularly good at it. His signing may also be more indicative of the team's concern with the status of Kareem Hunt, who missed practice due to injury.

Switzer has significant experience in the return game and been at least solid there. In three seasons, one with the Dallas Cowboys and the last two with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Switzer has returned 67 punts at an average of 8 yards per return. Switzer returned one for a touchdown with the Cowboys in 2017.

On kickoffs, Switzer has an average of 21.7 yards per return on 63 returns.

Since Switzer is being signed on Thursday, the question is whether the Browns will feel comfortable enough to put Switzer out there on Sunday against the Cowboys with little practice time to get acclimated to the way the Browns handle their return duties.

If not, D'Ernest Johnson may be the default option on punts as he stepped in after Natson went down with injury against Washington.

Natson returned three punts at an average of 8.3 yards per return and had one kickoff return for 31 yards.

