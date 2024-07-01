Browns' Amari Cooper Gets Intriguing Comparison For Next Contract
The Cleveland Browns are engaged in a contract dispute with wide receiver Amari Cooper, and with training camp approaching, the situation is becoming more and more serious.
Cooper has not participated in any of the Browns' offseason workouts to date, and if a new deal isn't consummated over the next several weeks, he will almsot certainly hold out of training camp.
Cooper has surely seen the bevy of other wide outs who have landed massive extensions this offseason, but the difference is that those players were all in their mid 20s.
Cooper just turned 30, which obviously complicates things for Cleveland.
However, Zac Jackson of The Athletic has offered a couple of interesting comparisons for what Cooper's next deal could look like.
He named Mike Evans, who inked a two-year, $52 million deal featuring $35 million in guarantees with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason. He also mentioned Calvin Ridley, who signed a four-year, $92 million pact ($50 million guaranteed) in free agency.
Evans turns 31 next month, and Ridley is six months younger than Cooper.
Those are certainly the types of deals the Browns probably feel are most appropriate for Cooper, especially considering that Cooper has not been quite as productive as Evans (although he has definitely been more consistent than Ridley).
Cooper is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
Cleveland initially acquired the University of Alabama product in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022.
Cooper is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Browns, so it would absolutely behoove the franchise to get something done with him rather promptly.