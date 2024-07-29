Browns' Amari Cooper Misses Top 10 In Madden NFL 25 WR Ratings
Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, but he seems to have trouble getting the respect he deserves.
That was on display again in Madden NFL 25's wide receiver ratings, as Cooper finished outside the top 10 with a 90 rating.
To be fair, a 90 is still a really good mark, and he is tied with Chicago Bears wide out Keenan Allen at that spot. Only 12 receivers earned a rating of 90 or better, so Cooper is in some pretty exclusive company.
Cooper came in just behind Brandon Aiyuk and Mike Evans, who both scored a 91.
The 30-year-old ended his holdout from the Browns after the two sides came to terms on a restructured contract last week.
Cooper is still only on a one-year deal with Cleveland; the Browns merely guaranteed his salary and provided him with a $5 million raise.
That means the 2024 campaign may end up being Cooper's last in Cleveland, which would certainly be unfortunate.
Since the Browns acquired Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022, the University of Alabama product has been brilliant.
He caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns during his debut campaign in Cleveland, and last year, he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards (a career high) and five scores en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
Cooper also set a career best with 17.4 yards per catch in 2023.
We'll see if Cooper can have another big year for the Browns this season and whether or not the team decides to keep him around for the long haul.
It should also be noted that offseason pickup Jerry Jeudy finished with an 81 rating, which placed him in the top 50.