Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Anniversary Jerseys Leaked?

NFL teams are always unveiling new looks to move product and fans may have stumbled onto uniforms the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers plan to wear this year.
Author:
Publish date:

In a tradition unlike any other, fans have gone searching for new jerseys which my have located some throwbacks for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers that could make an appearance in 2021.

If these are real, the 49ers will be bringing back the uniforms they had in 1994 when they last won the Super Bowl when they scored at will against the plucky but not overly talented Chargers, then calling San Diego home.

The Browns jerseys are reaching further back into their history. Still relatively simple, these opt for an orange background on brown numbers at least on the white jerseys, giving them a little more depth.

There's nothing wrong with them per se, but they seem more suited for selling to fans than they are wearing as a team, considering the Browns have struggled to get the right look on their uniforms for years.

The combination of their color rush jerseys as well as a sleeker take on the jerseys they used in the 80's has given the Browns a pretty stellar lineup for any given game.

These aren't quite as clean as the away jerseys they unveiled last year with the simpler brown digits, but they aren't bad either. So long as the don't throw back to the uniforms they had the last several years or play like they did much of the past two decades, fans will likely be pretty happy with the product, regardless of what they wear.

READ MORE: Reading into Andrew Berry's Comments on 4 Browns Players

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms
News

Browns Anniversary Jerseys Leaked?

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
Featured Content

Reading Into Andrew Berry Comments on 4 Browns Players

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) turns a kick-off against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Ryan Switzer Asking for Prayers for Infant Son, Christian, in the Hospital

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Place Tenders on TE Stephen Carlson, DE Porter Gustin

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrate after Goodson intercepted a pass during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Won't Tender CB Tavierre Thomas

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Salary Cap Picture Becoming Clearer

Aug 29, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens helmet during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Proposed 'Spot Choose' Overtime Rule Is Pretty Great

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Greedy Williams Cleared From Shoulder Injury