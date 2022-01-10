Browns Announce 2022 Opponents, Make Roster Moves on First Day of Their Offseason

On the first day of their offseason the Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves and announced their 2022 opponent list.

The 2021 season is over for the Cleveland Browns, so the vision is now set on the offseason and the 2022 season. With today being the first day the team can make offseason roster moves they announced the signings of multiple players to reserve/futures contracts. The team announced their 2022 opponents as well, as it is now known.

The following players were signed to reserve/future contracts:

TE Miller Forristall

G Hjalte Froholdt

TE Nick Guggemos

CB Nate Meadors

G David Moore

FB Johnny Stanton IV

T Alex Taylor

DE Curtis Weaver

These are players that will not count against the 53-man roster, but that the Browns will still have rights to. Essentially the players will be paid to continue training in Berea, as well as using the Browns facilities. Teams do this with players they think could be something down the road, or even the next season. Think of it as practice squad guys basically.

Most notably is Curtis Weaver, Alex Taylor and Johnny Stanton. All players who have spent time with the Browns in some capacity. Miller Forristall is an intriguing tight end as well.

With the Browns finishing third in the AFC North they will play the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Washington Football Team. All three teams finished third in their respective divisions.

Cleveland will play nine road games in 2022 after playing nine at home this past season. The 2022 schedule features five playoff teams from the current season. Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all on the schedule.

The road slate will be:

Falcons

Ravens

Bills

Panthers

Bengals

Texans

Dolphins

Steelers

Football Team

Home slate includes:

Ravens

Bengals

Chargers

Patriots

Saints

Jets

Steelers

Buccaneers

With the third place schedule the 2022 season will be an easier schedule for the Browns. That’s not to say these team’s will not improve ahead of next season, the schedule is still overall very solid.

