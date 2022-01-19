Browns Baker Mayfield to Have Surgery Today, What we Know



Baker Mayfield was injured early on in the season for the Cleveland Browns. In week 2 Mayfield went to make a tackle after a thrown interception and tore his labrum in the non-throwing shoulder. This injury lingered on all season, caused pain and effected the play of Cleveland’s quarterback undoubtedly.

Surgery is scheduled in Los Angeles with Dr. Orr Limpisvasti at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Orr is a highly regarded surgeon, who has done surgeries on other athletes.

Mayfield is expected to have his left arm in a sling for at least six weeks. Following that Mayfield will begin some light work and rehab. The timetable sets Mayfield up to be able to train this summer some and to be 100% by training camp. All expectations point toward a full recovery from the torn labrum, as well as the injured humerus.

Mayfield had this message below on his Instagram Tuesday evening.

Cleveland has showed every sign they are committing to Mayfield for the 2022 season. If Mayfield can prove he’s that guy the Browns could sign him to a future contract. Either way 2022 will tell if Cleveland has their guy, or need to look elsewhere for the franchise quarterback.

The Browns could bring in some competition whether it is a rookie or a veteran. Nothing is exactly wrong with either idea. A full recovery is the first step in Mayfield getting back to himself, the player we seen in 2020. So, today’s surgery is an important mark in that road to reach recovery.

