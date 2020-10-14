Cleveland Browns Activate CB Robert Jackson To Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns will be without second year cornerback Greedy Williams for the foreseeable future as he was placed on the injured reserve with a chance to come back late in the season. In a corresponding move to add another defensive back Cleveland has signed cornerback Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jackson started the season active for the Browns and played in the teams first two games, this is not the first time he has been called up from the teams practice squad. Jackson has recorded one tackle to this point and it came on special teams. He is in his second year overall after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Jackson played his college ball at UNLV and hails from the state of Florida where talent is heavily produced.

This is the second player to come off of the Browns practice squad in the last couple days as the Dallas Cowboys signed Garrett Gilbert to their active roster. Cleveland hasn’t added another quarterback to the practice squad yet, leaving just Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the entire roster.

Cleveland remains with two defensive backs on their practice squad, A.J. Green and Elijah Benton. Jackson provides the Browns with help on special teams as he has done before, as well as an extra body to throw out there for depth if that would need to happen. The practice squad continues to be an often used route to help teams fill temporary holes.