Browns Mock Draft 4.0: Andrew Berry Makes Moves, Fills Biggest Needs
Andrew Berry delivered his annual pre-draft press conference this week and tried not too give too much away in terms of what he and his staff are thinking leading up to next weekend's NFL Draft.
He did seem to suggest that a trade up to the first round is highly unlikely in his admission that the team won't really start strategizing until after Thursday night. 10 picks out from when the Browns are on the clock at 54 is when said he'll really start to get a sense of what moves are in play for him. That may even include trading up or trading back, as Berry has become accustomed to doing in recent years.
With all that in mind here is our Mock Draft 4.0 and this one flaunts Berry's draft aggressiveness with multiple trades as he works to fill the Browns biggest needs.
TRADE - Round 2, Pick 61: Malachi Corley - WR, Western Kentucky
In classic Andrew Berry fashion the Browns traded back from 54, sending that selection to the Lions who sent back pick 61, pick 164 in the fifth round and a 2025 fourth. Remember that return because it comes back into play later.
As for the pick itself, yes, it's the same player I had Cleveland taking in my first mock draft. Everything just keeps coming up Corely for me I guess. Value wise, Corley is perfect here so when he was still there seven picks later, it was too good to pass up. Berry always drafts a wide receiver so he gets it off his check list early this year.
Round 3, Pick 85: Michael Hall Jr. - DT, Ohio State
This time the Browns stay put and draft for need, adding a player many Ohioans are familiar with in Michael Hall Jr. I don't know if Hall actually makes it this far. He's projected as a Day 2 guy but this feels like it may be a little too late on Day 2. We'll see, but he wound up still being there in the simulation so I "sprinted to the podium" as they say, to submit the pick.
Hall Jr. has room to grow, literally, as he's a bit on the smaller side for an NFL defensive tackle, but he's extremely versatile and showcases some elite upper-body strength that allows him to shed blocks and push the pocket. You can never have too much depth on the defensive line in Jim Schwartz defense and Hall would help with that.
TRADE - Round 4, Pick 129: Audric Estime - RB, Notre Dame
The closer we get to the draft the more I think Berry will really consider a running back. Estime met with the Browns at The NFL Combine and with the position drying up quickly, Berry makes a move up to snag one. In the trade, Cleveland sends pick 156 and a one of their three sixth rounds next season to select Estime.
Estime is more of a power back than an agile, breakaway guy. Personally, he wouldn't be near the top of my running back big board. However, the Browns have shown some interest, so after making it past the Buccaneers at 125 where he's been mocked by some experts, Berry couldn't pass up the chance to make a move for him.
TRADE - Round 5, Pick 160: Decamerion Richardson - CB Mississippi State
Here's where that Lions pick comes back into play. Looking to add a DB, Berry flips the 164th pick and the later of his two seventh round picks this year (pick 243) to Buffalo for pick 160 and snags Richardson. The Mississippi State product has been linked to the Browns throughout the pre-draft process and took a Top 30 visit to Cleveland.
Berry loves taking DBs, the same way he loves taking wide receivers. With Greg Newsome going into year four of his rookie deal and Cleveland needing to decide whether or not to exercise his fifth-year option (they probably will), it's not a bad thought to start planning for life without him. He has been part of trade rumors this offseason as well. His status with the team beyond 2024 is anyone's guess though.
Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Watson - LB Mississippi State
The Browns go back to the bulldogs well and snag Watson in the sixth round. ESPN has mocked the former three-star recruit to Cleveland with this pick. He did meet with the Browns during the pre-draft process so there's a connection there already.
Round 7, Pick 227: Joe Milton III - QB Tennessee
Milton was another top-30 visit guy for the Browns, somewhat surprisingly to many fans. Cleveland's QB room is loaded already with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They'll likely look to add one more arm before camp though, especially with Watson still working on coming back from shoulder surgery. Why not take a flier on one in the draft and see if he can develop into something?