Browns Claim Familiar Name at Defensive Back

Cleveland Browns have claimed a defensive back from the New York Jets, according to a report.

Cleveland Browns have claimed a cornerback from the New York Jets, who is a familiar name within the organization. Jovante Moffatt was claimed by the Browns on Friday afternoon, according to league transactions. 

Moffatt has appeared in 14 games in the NFL over the course of two seasons. All 14 of those games came with the Browns in 2020 and 2021. The recently picked-up Moffatt has 10 tackles, five solos as a pro.

Moffatt is just 25 years old still. Though he was not drafted out of Middle Tennessee State, Moffatt has shown flashes of being depth in the NFL.

Currently, at the safety position, Cleveland has John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Harrison. The Browns are hoping for a leap from Delpit, who has potential star written on him now that he is healthy. Richard LeCounte’s job should be secure barring no problems that he ran into last year.

D’Anthony Bell is another safety on the roster that is listed at the safety position. Moffatt should have his chance to stick on the active roster or at least a spot on the practice squad.

