Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

The Cleveland Browns appeared content to roll into the 2022 regular season with Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs holding down the fort at quarterback while Dehshaun Watson was serving his 11 game suspension. However, the Browns made a bit of a surprise move putting in a waiver claim for quarterback Kellen Mond. Mond was a third-round pick, selected 66th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, one of several picks the Vikings opted to waive as they cut down their roster.

Mond was viewed as a project coming out of Texas A&M where he played in 46 games. Evidently, the Vikings weren't happy with his development or almost anyone else from that class and their new general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah opted to cut bait.

Mond, former Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and linebacker Chazz Surratt were all 2021 third round picks waived by the Vikings. Joining them were fourth-round defensive end Janarius Robinson, fifth round tight end Zach Davidson and defensive tackle Jaylen Tryman, a sixth-round selection.

It's at least interesting that Browns general manager Andrew Berry picked up the player his close friend just waived.

Mond is only 23 years old and has attractive physical characteristics. At 6'2 5/8" 211 pounds, Mond ran a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day, the one test he completed.

The former Viking signal caller does fit the type of quarterback the Browns like. Athletic, able to create with his legs and the Browns have at least shown a willingness to incorporate the quarterback as part of their running game. Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs all have varying ability to add something to the offense with their legs, so it makes sense in that vein.

Presumably, if the Browns don't plan to have him operate as Brissett's immediate backup for their game against the Carolina Panthers in less than two weeks. The Browns will need to decide if intend to try to get Dobbs to their practice squad or simply keep three quarterbacks. Should they keep all three, they would need to find roster space elsewhere.