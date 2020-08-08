Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move, claiming M.J. Stewart off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Field Yates. Stewart is a former second round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As a rookie Stewart appeared in 11 games for Tampa Bay, starting just five of those games. A year later Stewart would start just one game for the Buccaneers, combining for 68 total tackles in his first two professional seasons. The Buccaneers organization made it official just over a day ago to part ways with the third year player. Stewart hasn’t lived up to his draft selection and was passed up by other players on the team’s depth chart.

Stewart played his college ball at North Carolina and was a consistent player over his four-year college career. Six interceptions in college, with four of them coming in his sophomore season. Stewart is a physical corner but lacks size and the speed to stay with the faster wideouts. Which, he won’t be asked to do in Cleveland, he will be depth at best. It made a ton of sense for Cleveland to put in a claim for a player that could potentially be one of the final defensive backs to make the roster. Stewart could also be a player that the Browns could look to utilize on special teams.

This may not be the move most were looking forward to, as Cleveland needs to add some offensive line depth. This move represents adding a player that is capable of providing depth and being at least serviceable for the team if he was to make the team’s roster.