Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move, claiming M.J. Stewart off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Field Yates. Stewart is a former second round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As a rookie Stewart appeared in 11 games for Tampa Bay, starting just five of those games. A year later Stewart would start just one game for the Buccaneers, combining for 68 total tackles in his first two professional seasons. The Buccaneers organization made it official just over a day ago to part ways with the third year player. Stewart hasn’t lived up to his draft selection and was passed up by other players on the team’s depth chart.

Stewart played his college ball at North Carolina and was a consistent player over his four-year college career. Six interceptions in college, with four of them coming in his sophomore season. Stewart is a physical corner but lacks size and the speed to stay with the faster wideouts. Which, he won’t be asked to do in Cleveland, he will be depth at best. It made a ton of sense for Cleveland to put in a claim for a player that could potentially be one of the final defensive backs to make the roster. Stewart could also be a player that the Browns could look to utilize on special teams.

This may not be the move most were looking forward to, as Cleveland needs to add some offensive line depth. This move represents adding a player that is capable of providing depth and being at least serviceable for the team if he was to make the team’s roster. 

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Getting healthy for the season isn’t a bad idea, Cleveland got one step closer to that goal by activating Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among others.

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

With less time to get reps in this offseason, Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield made it a point to take measures into their own hands.

Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, making him the second guard to do so, leaving the team thin at that position.

Four Browns Thoughts

A handful of things have happened over the past two days with the Cleveland Browns, none of which seemed to warrant an entire feature but were worth discussing, so they are all in one spot.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

Baker Mayfield knew he had some work to do in the offseason, according to Andrew Berry he’s executed those plans in thinning out.

