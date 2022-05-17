Skip to main content

Browns Claim Pair of Defensive Players Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, bringing their roster total to 88 players. Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.

Kirk is an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Kirk is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, so traditional size. The Illinois State product bounced around with the Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. Kirk made his NFL debut with the Falcons and has played in one career game.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson is 6-foot-1 and listed at 197 pounds, again traditional size for the position. There have been five career games that Robinson has appeared in, he is heading into his third season as a professional. Robinson played his college football at Tulsa and has a tackle and forced fumble to his resume at the NFL level.

Robinson is 25 years old, as is Kirk. These are two more bodies for the Browns to bring into camp and have compete. Either player has the potential to land on the practice squad if they can show the team enough.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Signs With Klutch Sports Group

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) picks up first quarter yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Jarvis Landry's Legacy with Cleveland Browns Doesn't Need Embellishment; It Stands on Its Own

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
80B851BA-1497-46E9-A91B-7950A7FA203B
News

Cloudy Future Between Bengals and Star Defender

By Brandon Little20 hours ago
Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Chris Hubbard: "Physically, I'm in a Great Place"

By Pete Smith22 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Weekend Shooting Violence Hits Close to Home for Cleveland Browns

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Waive a Cornerback Monday

By Brandon LittleMay 16, 2022
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

NFL Officials to Meet with Deshaun Watson this Week

By Pete SmithMay 16, 2022
04CBEBCA-ECD2-4385-9C97-63F0D2D0BF09
News

Deshaun Watson to Treat Browns Offense to the Bahamas

By Brandon LittleMay 16, 2022