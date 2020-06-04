BrownsDigest
Browns Coaches Permitted To Return To Facility Friday With Caveats

Pete Smith

The NFL released a memo that permits coaches to return to facilities as of Friday, June 5th.

The states the teams operate have to allow this to happen and currently the state of Ohio does, so both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals can have their coaches return Friday. The important caveat is that this is not a free for all. When the league allowed personnel to return to the facility, which the Browns did not do until last week, they set a cap of 100 people in the building. That number is not changing.

The memo also encourages teams to use caution when it comes to coaches that might be at an increased risk of infection for COVID-19. So while the Browns will be permitted to have coaches in the building, which is an important step in this process, it's unclear how many of them will return immediately.

Players are still not permitted in the facility at this point, short of for rehabbing an injury. The dynamic for coaching players does not change at this point. It does make it far easier for coaches to collaborate and plan for when players do return to the facility.

The other dynamic that improves is how coaches are able to communicate with the front office. Front office personnel were part of the first wave of people permitted to return to the building. As an example, Glenn Cook, the newly promoted VP of Player Personnel was in his office when he was a guest on the 'Best Podcast Available', hosted by Beau Bishop and Andrew Gribble.

Whether the Browns opt to have coaches return on Friday, how many coaches they plan to have return and when are unclear at this point, but the fact that is now an option represents progress as teams adjust to this new normal in the NFL.

Vic Fangio Comments Exemplify NFL's Continuing Failure On Race

In a conference call on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach in responding to a question proved himself ignorant of the racial issues that still exist in the NFL.

Pete Smith

by

Jakeyell

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

by

DirtysDawgs

Myles Garrett Reaches Out To Family Of Slain Retired Police Captain, David Dorn

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has offered to help the family of slain retired police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed Monday night attempting to stop a robbery in St. Louis.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Alex Van Pelt On Baker Mayfield: "He's All In"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt answered a number of questions about quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio On Jedrick Wills: "He's Been Dialed In"

On a conference call Tuesday, guard Joel Bitonio discussed his early impressions of the Cleveland Browns new additions at tackle in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Pete Smith

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Joel Bitonio On Bill Callahan: "He's Going To Put You In The Best Position To Be Successful"

Joel Bitonio held a conference call with the local media on Tuesday and some of the things he discussed were the offense the Cleveland Browns intends to run and new line coach Bill Callahan.

Pete Smith

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Cleveland Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio found himself being the team's ambassador to address race from the perspective of the locker room. The veteran did an admirable job answering questions and providing insight.

Pete Smith