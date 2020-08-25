Browns Officially Announce Grant Delpit to Have Season-Ending Surgery On Torn Achilles'

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed the diagnosis that second round pick Grant Delpit will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles' he suffered on Monday.

Delpit was the 44th pick of the NFL Draft in the second round and the Browns had slotted him to start at free safety. They loved his intelligence and how well he saw the game in addition to the fact that he had prototypical size for the position.

Delpit was the Jim Thorpe Award winner for the 2019 season, but he really deserved it for 2018 when he was arguably the best defender in the nation.

If there's any silver lining, it's simply the fact that this happened in August, so he should have the time to fully recover and be ready for the 2021 season. Repairing a torn Achilles' is a delicate process that has improved, but the more time to recover, the better the likelihood he can recover 100 percent.

The Browns will likely turn to Sheldrick Redwine to step up and play free safety. Redwine is a second year player and former fourth round draft pick, who can play free or in the slot. Redwine played down the stretch last season when the Browns suffered a number of injuries and acquitted himself well under the circumstances.

He'll have a few weeks of reps with the first team to try to get comfortable and be ready to go against the Baltimore Ravens unless the Browns decide to go with a solution outside the organization. Andrew Sendejo could also play free, but they seem content with having him play in a slot role when they want to utilize three safeties on the field.