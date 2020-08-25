SI.com
Browns Officially Announce Grant Delpit to Have Season-Ending Surgery On Torn Achilles'

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed the diagnosis that second round pick Grant Delpit will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles' he suffered on Monday.

Delpit was the 44th pick of the NFL Draft in the second round and the Browns had slotted him to start at free safety. They loved his intelligence and how well he saw the game in addition to the fact that he had prototypical size for the position.

Delpit was the Jim Thorpe Award winner for the 2019 season, but he really deserved it for 2018 when he was arguably the best defender in the nation.

If there's any silver lining, it's simply the fact that this happened in August, so he should have the time to fully recover and be ready for the 2021 season. Repairing a torn Achilles' is a delicate process that has improved, but the more time to recover, the better the likelihood he can recover 100 percent.

The Browns will likely turn to Sheldrick Redwine to step up and play free safety. Redwine is a second year player and former fourth round draft pick, who can play free or in the slot. Redwine played down the stretch last season when the Browns suffered a number of injuries and acquitted himself well under the circumstances.

He'll have a few weeks of reps with the first team to try to get comfortable and be ready to go against the Baltimore Ravens unless the Browns decide to go with a solution outside the organization. Andrew Sendejo could also play free, but they seem content with having him play in a slot role when they want to utilize three safeties on the field.

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 Season Preview

The 2020 NFL season is a few weeks away and the Cleveland Browns are looking to have a far more successful season than in 2019, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with despite the challenges facing them in unprecedented circumstances.

Pete Smith

Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

When a lab in New Jersey came back with 77 positive tests, NFL teams sprung into action, starting with the Cleveland Browns. The tests proved to be false positives but the NFL got to see its protocols play out in a live drill.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit exits practice with a possible Achilles injury.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

Yesterday was a different day when it came to COVID testing in the NFL, with 77 members testing false positive, the Cleveland Browns head coach was included.

BrandonLittle

No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

Tailgating is a long time tradition hours before a football game, especially a Cleveland Browns game. This year Muni Lot will be much quieter with the new restrictions placed on tailgating.

BrandonLittle

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

Baltimore made a splash signing just over a year ago when getting Earl Thomas, today that comes to an end when the Ravens release or trade the pro bowl safety

BrandonLittle

by

Dugualla Raptors

Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

In response to one particular lab in New Jersey, the Cleveland Browns have shut down football activities for Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign LB Malcolm Smith, Reopen Facility

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday they were signing Malcolm Smith, a free agent linebacker and waiving Casey Dunn, a center they brought in with an injury designation. They also reopened the facility after closing it earlier in the day due to COVID concerns.

Pete Smith

Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

After a week and a half of practices, both with shells and full pads, the early returns on the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Cleveland Browns have been positive. The amount of success each is experiencing varies, but they collectively look like they belong on an NFL roster.

Pete Smith