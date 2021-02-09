Browns Cut G Malcolm Prigdeon

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday, opting to release guard Malcolm Pridgeon from opt out/reserve list. Pridgeon was one of three offensive guards that decided to opt out from the 2020 season from the Browns along with Drew Forbes and Colby Gossett.

Pridgeon was an undrafted free agent that spent time on the Browns practice squad after he finished his college career at Ohio State. Offering substantial size at 6'6" 322, Pridgeon represented a project that the Browns could mold into a player.

The pandemic contributed to the numbers game that finds Pridgeon released from the Browns. After losing three offensive guards who opted out of the 2020 season, the Browns had to replace them. In that process, they ended up with Michael Dunn, who was with the team all season and had an impressive debut in the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers before suffering a calf injury.

They also brought in Blake Hance at the end of the season for the Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Technically a guard, he was forced into action as a left tackle against the Steelers.

In other words, Pridgeon won't be the last one to be released. And as much as he wants to be on a team, this will give him the opportunity to sign elsewhere and have a better chance to make the final roster.

The Browns may be in position to be able to trade one of their reserve interior linemen at some point this offseason or when they have to cut down their roster, so long as they don't experience injuries. Desperation forced the Browns to find players to come in and fill the guard spot and they found a few that could contribute, so they will have the opportunity to pick the best of them, but they can't retain them all.

