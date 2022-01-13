Skip to main content
Browns Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin Heading to Ole Miss

Cleveland will be in search for a new defensive line coach. Browns’ DL coach is heading to the SEC.

© Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just a couple days ago the Cleveland Browns lost a defensive assistant to the college ranks, now they are expected to lose another. Chris Kiffin is expected to take a job for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

After losing his assistant to Liberty, Kiffin is following to the college coaching ranks. Kiffin served as the Browns’ defensive line coach and worked with quite the talent. With Cleveland having the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, it had to make Kiffin’s job a fun one, being able to work with those guys. Now heading to Ole Miss, Kiffin will have that kind of experience in his back pocket.

Kiffin was a defensive line coach & defensive recruiting coordinator from 2012-2016. Browns will have to take a look at who they want to bring in as a defensive line specialist. Kevin Stefanski will have some options.

Kiffin worked under Hugh Freeze while he was at Ole Miss, now he will be working under his brother. It is not yet known what position Chris will coach, perhaps he will lead the defense. This move has been rumored for a bit now, it is set in stone.

