Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns’ Denzel Ward Awarded For Big Play Against Baltimore

    Denzel Ward made what essentially ended up being the game sealing tackle last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
    Author:

    Denzel Ward is the week 14 recipient of the NFL Way To Play Award. An award that is given to players who make big plays the correct way and show good fundamentals for the younger generations. Ward is in the midst of a pro bowl caliber season and has been very good for the Cleveland Browns this year.

    During the Browns 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Ward made a game sealing tackle on fourth down at a critical time of the game. With just a minute left Ward used proper technique of using the shoulder on a hit that left the Ravens player short of the first down. The ball changed possessions and the Browns were able to run out the clock.

    Sure, this is a small award, but it means you’re playing the game the right way. Ward came into the pros known as a reckless tackler at times. How he tackles had led to a couple of injuries, even in the pros. To show proper technique on a huge play just goes to show how the game should be played. In an era where safety is a major concern this award makes a ton of sense.

    Read More

    The winner each week is selected by a committee that includes Orlando Pace, Ronnie Lott, Michael Robinson, Willie McGinest and Merril Hoge

    Each recipient of the award gets $2,500 in grants from USA Football to give to a youth or high school football program of their choice. A good way to give programs a chance to get equipment that properly protects younger athletes. This should be the first of accolades that Ward picks up this season.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    5FBB5ED1-4F79-42E2-BFBB-D5ECD91E2A73
    News

    Browns’ Denzel Ward Awarded For Big Play Against Baltimore

    8 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Cleveland Browns Defense is Finally Coming Together

    2 hours ago
    Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson Jr. (91) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Claim DT Josiah Bronson off Waivers

    17 hours ago
    7117D72C-45A1-40BE-848F-2349723173BF
    News

    Report: NFL Considering COVID-19 Protocol Change

    19 hours ago
    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    David Njoku: "It's Good to be Back"

    19 hours ago
    8572AB1E-C153-48BE-A970-EF793FD414EE
    Featured Content

    Browns Hit Hard at Wrong Time, Must Fight Through Unfortunate Timing

    21 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Beat Ravens, Playoff Hopes Alive

    22 hours ago
    Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns up to 17 Players, 2 Coaches on COVID/Reserve List

    22 hours ago