Browns’ Denzel Ward Awarded For Big Play Against Baltimore

Denzel Ward is the week 14 recipient of the NFL Way To Play Award. An award that is given to players who make big plays the correct way and show good fundamentals for the younger generations. Ward is in the midst of a pro bowl caliber season and has been very good for the Cleveland Browns this year.

During the Browns 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Ward made a game sealing tackle on fourth down at a critical time of the game. With just a minute left Ward used proper technique of using the shoulder on a hit that left the Ravens player short of the first down. The ball changed possessions and the Browns were able to run out the clock.

Sure, this is a small award, but it means you’re playing the game the right way. Ward came into the pros known as a reckless tackler at times. How he tackles had led to a couple of injuries, even in the pros. To show proper technique on a huge play just goes to show how the game should be played. In an era where safety is a major concern this award makes a ton of sense.

The winner each week is selected by a committee that includes Orlando Pace, Ronnie Lott, Michael Robinson, Willie McGinest and Merril Hoge

Each recipient of the award gets $2,500 in grants from USA Football to give to a youth or high school football program of their choice. A good way to give programs a chance to get equipment that properly protects younger athletes. This should be the first of accolades that Ward picks up this season.

