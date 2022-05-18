Browns Deshaun Watson Admits Apologizing to Massage Therapist After she Cried

Details are coming out from lawsuits against browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. One victim notably cried, the quarterback apologized.

The findings of the Deshaun Watson cases have been on the low pretty much, until now. The Cleveland Browns quarterback admitted in a deposition last week that one of the massage appointments ended with a woman crying, per USA Today.

Following the appointment, Watson admitted to sending an apology text to Ashley Solis, according to the documents.

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies,” Watson sent in a text message, which was presented by lawyers.

When asked about sending the text message, Watson said he did, “Yes, because she was teary-eyed”.

Watson claimed that he did not know why she was upset. “So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, 'We can work in the future. Just let me know.' And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

The encounter happened in Sollis’ home, on March 30, 2020. Sollis is one of 22 women who have sued Watson. According to the lawsuit, Sollis did not respond to the text that Watson sent.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!