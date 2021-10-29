C Nick Harris Designated to Return

The Cleveland Browns are slowly getting healthier and the latest indication is the announcement from the team that reserve center Nick Harris is being designated to return from injured reserve.

J.C. Tretter's backup and protégé has been out a few weeks due to injury and is now getting close to return. Harris is only true backup center the Browns have on the team. Blake Hance, who has been playing tackle on both sides of the line the past month, has taken snaps at center. The team also signed Hjalte Froholdt off the Texans practice squad for some additional offensive line depth.

Harris will have up to three weeks before the team has to make a final decision on his status or he reverts to injured reserve for the season. When the Browns signed Froholdt, they had to keep him for three games, so if and when the Browns activate Harris, they may simply opt to release Froholdt to make the numbers work.

Harris joins tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin as offensive linemen that are getting healthier, which could make a substantial difference in the quality of play they have gotten from that group.

Tretter has ben dealing with a knee injury for the entirety of the season, often missing practice during the week. He has always found a way to play on Sundays, but if he were to miss time, they need someone who can step in and function. The benefit for someone like Harris is with the amount of practice Tretter misses, those are opportunities to get reps and improve with the starting offensive line.

