Browns Draft Musings: Defensive Backs

The Cleveland Browns have significant needs in the secondary, especially at corner where the Browns will have to find two starters in the coming offseason - one on the boundary and one in the slot. The Browns might also be in the market to add another stud safety so they can provide more reason to transition to a defense that consistently has three safeties on the field.

Normally, the NFL would be prepping for the scouting combine in the next week, but with the continuing impact of the pandemic, it won't be held in the traditional manner. This means that athletic testing will have to wait until Pro Days and the availability and reliability of those can be sketchy. Nevertheless, there's plenty to discuss and some players worth investigating.

For me, two safeties stand out above the rest in this class for what the Browns want to do on defense - Trevon Moehrig of TCU and Jevon Holland of Oregon.

Moehrig is listed 6'2" 202 with outstanding range. For a defense that wants to be faster, Moehrig can play the deep middle, but he's more than capable of flying down hill and making tackles near the line of scrimmage in the alley. His production, particularly as a sophomore, is outstanding, second on the team in tackles, pass deflections and interceptions.

With the scheme TCU runs, he has experience doing a little bit of everything. He could play strong or free for the Browns. Moehrig still isn't a finished product and there still seems to be more in there, which may be part of the reason he's likely to be a first round pick.

Holland did not play in 2020, opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft. His sophomore year was impressive. What stands out with Holland is his speed, his ability to cover like a corner and his hands. Listed 6' 196, as long as he doesn't shrink when he's actually measured, he has good size.

There isn't anyone in this draft class as natural at tracking and making plays on the ball as Holland, who had nine interceptions in his two seasons for the Ducks.

Holland offers the versatility to play in the slot, but his home would be at free safety. He's a ball hawk and increasingly, there is such a high value on being able to cause turnovers as opposed to actually stopping the opposing offense.

Will he last all the way to 58? Unclear, but if the Browns decide to trade back from 26, he might be in the mix.

Speaking of Oregon defensive backs, I love what I see from Thomas Graham Jr., a corner for the Ducks who also sat out 2020. Much will depend on what defensive coordinator Joe Woods actually wants to do in terms of coverages, which we may not get a real idea of until free agency begins. As the team intends to get faster, hopefully he plans to play more man coverage. He has Denzel Ward and it would be a shame not to take advantage of that part of his game.

That's where Graham excels. He's physical, relentless and competitive with great size for the position, measuring 5'10 1/2" 193 at the Senior Bowl. He seems capable of contributing both on the boundary as well as the slot. He is not afraid to come up and make tackles.

Graham is also incredibly brash. He's the type of player who will start talking trash the second the opponent gets off the plane and won't stop until they get back on it. He's always talking and that level of confidence can be really valuable in a corner, but also just bring energy to a defense.

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers has this quality as does Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of the New Orleans Saints, who apparently taps into something so effective, so personal to opponents, he's gotten a few opponents ejected.

If the Browns could grab him in round three or round four, he could represent a terrific value as a corner with upside.

One corner that seems like a great fit for what the Browns want from their corners is Greg Newsome II from Northwestern. A taller corner that excels in off coverage that has long arms to poke away passes from receivers reminiscent of Joe Haden when he was with the Browns. Occasionally will be pretty handsy, but teams like the Baltimore Ravens play that way all the time and dare the refs to keep calling it.

Newsome can play tight man as well as off, which would give Woods plenty of options in how he wants to mix up coverages. A willing tackler, his technique needs a lot of work to make him more efficient. Some may not like that Newsome has just one interception in his college career, but he has broken up 20 passes in the past two seasons, 22.9 percent of the team total.

One player to keep an eye on is Jamien Sherwood of Auburn. Listed 6'2" 220, he would play rover for the Browns. With an underwhelming linebacker class and a team in the Browns trying to rely more heavily on the secondary, players like Sherwood may be the way to get there. He's likely gonna be available on day three of the draft.

