BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

BrandonLittle

Times are quiet right now in the sports world, a little bit of a ripple here and there with NFL free agency, but that’s about it. Nothing of live action, which is really a bummer. But hey, watching the same 30for30 from ESPN for the sixth time won’t hurt...

Cleveland Browns fans have something to look forward to however, as the uniform reveal seems to be nearing. For awhile now, it’s been noted that it will be in April. That was confirmed by the teams Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson on twitter.

It looked as if he was going to say the exact day, but he stopped himself short, wishing Cleveland Browns’ fans to stay safe and stay home, which is as important as anything right now. Actually, the only way we get back to normalcy and can see these uniforms in action.

The old uniforms kind of had a non-pro like feeling to them. They just were never well liked amongst the fans, as everyone wanted new ones as soon as possible. But, due to league rules the team had to roll with them for a few years. The color rush style was well perceived and is figured to be kept, or as close to it as can be for the next color rush.

Very few have seen the new uniforms, those who have can’t say much, as it is top secret for the time being. But, at least Dawg Pound fans have something to look forward to in the month of April. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their depth at defensive end, agreeing to a two-year deal with Adrian Clayborn according to his agent.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Who Is The New WRU? The Browns Are Most of LSU's Case

Continuing their look at the modern position U's, Reid Foster and Gary Gramling take a look at the top schools for wide receivers. LSU is high on the list and the Cleveland Browns have the two most impactful Tigers on their roster.

Pete Smith

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Which school deserves to be called the modern QBU? Reid Foster and Gary Gramling endeavored to find out and the answer was unsurprising for Cleveland Browns fans. The Oklahoma Sooners have produced multiple top signal callers over the past decade and Baker Mayfield is as good as any of them.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern Linebacker U? One Member of the Browns Attended

In a series from TheMMQB of evaluating the top universities for producing NFL talent over the past ten years, Gary Gramling and Reid Foster take a look at the linebacker position and the Cleveland Browns have a player that attended their answer.

Pete Smith

Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts have come to an agreement with free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The details of the contract have not been made public, but the former Cleveland Browns defensive back upgrades the depth in the Colts secondary.

Pete Smith

AFC North: Best And Worst Moves In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have all made moves during the free agency period. Some of them appear to be great moves and a few are at least a little curious. Looking at each team in the division, their best and worst moves plus an under the radar move that could be valuable.

Pete Smith

Browns Have Put Together Solid Offensive Line Depth, Overall Unit In Good Position

The Cleveland Browns still have to add their starting left tackle, likely coming in the NFL Draft, but they haven't sat on their hands since signing Jack Conklin. They have put together a solid group of offensive line that can function as depth as well as competition.

Pete Smith

Whether Or Not The Browns Acknowledge It, Trading For Trent Williams A Terrible Idea

The Cleveland Browns are continually linked to possibly trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, but even if they won't rule it out, it makes far more sense, gives the more resources to simply draft their left tackle in April.

Pete Smith