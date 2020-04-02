Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

Times are quiet right now in the sports world, a little bit of a ripple here and there with NFL free agency, but that’s about it. Nothing of live action, which is really a bummer. But hey, watching the same 30for30 from ESPN for the sixth time won’t hurt...

Cleveland Browns fans have something to look forward to however, as the uniform reveal seems to be nearing. For awhile now, it’s been noted that it will be in April. That was confirmed by the teams Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson on twitter.

It looked as if he was going to say the exact day, but he stopped himself short, wishing Cleveland Browns’ fans to stay safe and stay home, which is as important as anything right now. Actually, the only way we get back to normalcy and can see these uniforms in action.

The old uniforms kind of had a non-pro like feeling to them. They just were never well liked amongst the fans, as everyone wanted new ones as soon as possible. But, due to league rules the team had to roll with them for a few years. The color rush style was well perceived and is figured to be kept, or as close to it as can be for the next color rush.

Very few have seen the new uniforms, those who have can’t say much, as it is top secret for the time being. But, at least Dawg Pound fans have something to look forward to in the month of April.