Browns Reach 4-Year Extension with Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have come to agreement on a four-year contract extension with right tackle Jack Conklin per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

While there was speculation suggesting that this would be Jack Conklin's final season with the Cleveland Browns, the two sides agreed to a four-year extension per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

While the details of the extension are unclear, the raw numbers include $60 million dollars over four years with $31 million fully guaranteed.

Presumably, the deal will be in a similar mold as other players the Browns extended before the season. Paying him the league minimum in his first year plus his signing bonus in an effort to defer as much cap space as possible to maintain their cap flexibility.

Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon last season and worked hard to recover. Last week when he was voted the team's winner for the Ed Block Courage Award, Conklin spoke on how much he wanted to stay in Cleveland in part because of how the coaching and medical staffs aided him in his recovery. They didn't just throw him back in and grind on him. Conklin referred to Cleveland as his forever home.

It's also interesting that while Conklin's hardly going to be hurting for money, his contract isn't as high as it might have been had he hit the open market and signed with another team. Conklin's four year extension puts him on the same schedule as guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who were extended ahead of the year.

Conklin firms up the right side of the line with Teller, which should be good news for Deshaun Watson. It also means that if there's going to be a change, it will be focused entirely on the left tackle position. The Browns have Jedrick Wills with another year on his rookie deal plus the possibility of a fifth-year option. Behind him, the Browns could also have James Hudson III as competition in addition to operating as the swing tackle.