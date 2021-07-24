Cleveland Browns Sign Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz To Finish Off Rookie Class

Cleveland Browns have finished signing their rookie class as both Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Greg Newsome II is officially a Cleveland Brown as the rookie cornerback out of Northwestern has signed his first NFL contract. Newsome will look to be a big part of this defense immediately, so signing before camp was a must.

The talented corner that Cleveland took in the first round will battle with third-year man Greedy Williams to start opposite of Denzel Ward. The deal for Newsome is a four-year $12.7 million dollar deal with $6.6 million of it being a signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year team option of course. Good news for the Browns is that this wasn’t the only rookie to wrap up their contract today.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz signed his rookie tenure as well. The speedster out of Auburn inked a four-year deal worth $4.8 million dollars approximately. Schwartz will see just under $900,000 of that in a signing bonus. The third round pick was the final of eight rookies that Cleveland signed.

With sub four-three speed Schwartz will see the field and have an impact in some facet, once he is ready. Perhaps that is stretching the field and hitting the deep ball, getting him the ball in space or even being a decoy. Luckily for the rookie he is in a talented wide receiver room and he doesn’t have to perform right away and will not need to.

The final Saturday before training camp begins is a good one for the Cleveland Browns, as there are no worries of rookie negotiations continuing into camps. No holdouts will be present and focus will be on training camp and getting ready for the season.