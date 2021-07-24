Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cleveland Browns Sign Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz To Finish Off Rookie Class

Cleveland Browns have finished signing their rookie class as both Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz agreed to four-year deals with the team.
Author:
Publish date:

Greg Newsome II is officially a Cleveland Brown as the rookie cornerback out of Northwestern has signed his first NFL contract. Newsome will look to be a big part of this defense immediately, so signing before camp was a must.

The talented corner that Cleveland took in the first round will battle with third-year man Greedy Williams to start opposite of Denzel Ward. The deal for Newsome is a four-year $12.7 million dollar deal with $6.6 million of it being a signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year team option of course. Good news for the Browns is that this wasn’t the only rookie to wrap up their contract today.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz signed his rookie tenure as well. The speedster out of Auburn inked a four-year deal worth $4.8 million dollars approximately. Schwartz will see just under $900,000 of that in a signing bonus. The third round pick was the final of eight rookies that Cleveland signed.

With sub four-three speed Schwartz will see the field and have an impact in some facet, once he is ready. Perhaps that is stretching the field and hitting the deep ball, getting him the ball in space or even being a decoy. Luckily for the rookie he is in a talented wide receiver room and he doesn’t have to perform right away and will not need to.

The final Saturday before training camp begins is a good one for the Cleveland Browns, as there are no worries of rookie negotiations continuing into camps. No holdouts will be present and focus will be on training camp and getting ready for the season. 

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Greg Newsome and Anthony Schwartz To Finish Off Rookie Class

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 12 - Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Cleveland Browns Trade Deadline Strategy
Featured Content

Projecting Browns Final Roster - Laying Out Key Decisions, Battles

Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Refuses to Lose Money Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitation

Jan 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam introduces new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership With CrossCountry Mortgage, Rename Berea Facilities

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and outside linebacker Elijah Lee (52) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

3 Browns Special Teamers to Watch in Training Camp

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
News

Baker Mayfield On Being Vaccinated: ‘It Definitely Poses A Competitive Advantage’

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) cuts across the field after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8 1
Featured Content

3 Browns Offensive Players to Watch in Training Camp