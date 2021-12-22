Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Browns Get Back Kevin Stefanski, Jacob Phillips, Austin Hooper And Lose Greg Newsome II

    Cleveland Browns get a couple players plus head coach Kevin Stefanski back, but lose rookie cornerback to COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    When it comes roster maneuvering during COVID-19 times you have to take the good with the bad. On Wednesday the Cleveland Browns announced that they will get a few players plus their head coach back.

    Kevin Stefanski missed his second game as a head coach against the Las Vegas Raiders and watched the game from his basement once again. Stefanski will be back on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers, as will Jacob Phillips and Austin Hooper.

    Phillips had just returned from a major injury that forced him to miss majority of the season before he contracted COVID-19 and had to miss the Raiders game. It was unfortunate timing for a player that was trying to get his footing back.

    Hooper would have been another weapon for third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to utilize against Las Vegas, but he was out with COVID-19 too. The Browns will welcome these players back with open arms.

    Bad news is a new name is heading to the COVID-19 list. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss the game against the Packers, just after he missed the last couple games with an injury. Newsome has played very well when he’s been on the field (10 games) and is a special talent at corner. Unfortunately Cleveland won’t have him against a very good offense led by Aaron Rodgers.

    Expect more Browns’ players to come off the COVID-19 list prior to the Green Bay game. We will have all of that news here at Browns Digest.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

