Browns have officially signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks

The Cleveland Browns have put pen to paper with seven of their nine recent NFL Draft picks.

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed seven of their nine 2022 NFL Draft picks. The following were signed to the team, officially making them an NFL players.

Cornerback, Martin Emerson Jr.

Defensive end, Alex Wright

Wide receiver, David Bell

Running back, Jerome Ford

Wide receiver, Mike Woods II

Defensive end, Isaiah Thomas

Offensive lineman, Dawson Deaton

The only two rookies that have not signed to this point are kicker Cade York and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Their contracts will be pretty cut and dry, so there will be no issue there. Their signings should come soon to complete the team’s 2022 NFL Draft class.

Following the draft signings, the team can turn their attention to filling any last roster spots. Those spots could potentially be at defensive tackle or wide receiver. It will be something to watch and see develop.

With no first-round draft picks, the Browns will have no player from this draft class that will have a fifth-year option. Though there are no first rounders, this is a class the Browns really need to pan out. There were nine players selected overall, so it is a big class. 

Cleveland has one of the better rosters in the league, so it is not sure fire every selection makes the roster. Those issues will be solved during training camp. 

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

